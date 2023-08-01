 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
Athletes Unlimited | Softball Championship Season | Week 1

Garcia leads AU after first week

Highland grad will captain Team Gold in Week 2

  • 0

ROSEMONT, Illinois — After a dominating performance during the AUX Softball season earlier this summer, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that pitcher Rachel Garcia’s efforts have continued into the first week of the 2023 Athletes Unlimited Softball Championship Season. 

The former Highland High and UCLA hurler was at her best again on Monday, leading Team Rhodes to a 4-1 victory over Team Mulipola to close out the opening week of the campaign at Parkway Bank Sports Complex. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.