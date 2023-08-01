Garcia leads AU after first week

ROSEMONT, Illinois — After a dominating performance during the AUX Softball season earlier this summer, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that pitcher Rachel Garcia’s efforts have continued into the first week of the 2023 Athletes Unlimited Softball Championship Season.
The former Highland High and UCLA hurler was at her best again on Monday, leading Team Rhodes to a 4-1 victory over Team Mulipola to close out the opening week of the campaign at Parkway Bank Sports Complex.
Garcia, who earned MVP 1 honors for her efforts, went 2-for-2 at the plate with a home run and a double while driving in two runs. In the circle, she was just as solid after giving up one run on three hits over five innings to collect her first win of the campaign. Garcia closed out play with 290 leaderboard points.
Middle infielder Sydney Romero garnered MVP 2 distinction after driving in a run with a single in the fourth inning to finish with 160 leaderboard points. Catcher Taylor Edwards completed the MVP trio with a 2-for-3 performance, including a single and a double, to record 160 leaderboard points.
Pitcher Sydney Littlejohn Watkins nailed down her first save of the season after pitching the final two frames and not allowing a hit.
Three different players registered a hit in the loss for Team Mulipola. Carrie Eberle (0-1) took the loss after conceding two runs on six hits over four innings with one strikeout.
The teams traded a run in the first two innings before Team Rhodes answered with three unanswered runs between the fourth and fifth innings.
Garcia surged ahead on the leaderboard to take the top spot after the opening week and leads the league with 456 points. She will lead the Gold team into Week Two, while middle infielder Sierra Romero will anchor the Orange team after ending with 408 points.
Morgan Zerkle, with 380 points, will captain the Blue team and Megan Faraimo, 352 points, will lead the Purple team.
In Sunday’s game, Team Rhodes lost to Team McCleney 4-3.
Garcia hit a solo home run in the seventh inning that tied the game at 3-3, but Team McCleney followed with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh.
Team McCleney middle infielder Sierra Romero put down a bunt single with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning to bring in the winning run.
Pitcher Megan Faraimo earned the win in the circle along with MVP 1 honors after throwing six innings of relief for Team McCleney. The former UCLA star allowed two runs on four hits while striking out five hitters en route to a 212-point performance.
Romero, meanwhile, garnered MVP 2 distinction following her game-winning single, giving her 150 leaderboard points in the victory.
Garcia earned MVP 3 honors.
Littlejohn Watkins (0-2) took the loss in relief for Team Rhodes, conceding the game-winning run on two hits over 2.1 innings with a strikeout.
In Saturday’s game, Team Rhodes lost to Team Denham 4-3.
Garcia earned the no-decision after allowing just one run on three hits and one walk with three strikeouts in four innings. She also finished 1-for-3 at the plate, hitting one of her team’s four hits.
Zerkle earned MVP 1 honors in the victory for Team Denham after going 3-for-3 with two singles and a home run. Zerkle secured 230 leaderboard points in the win, including 70 stat points, to lead all players.
Middle infielder Anissa Urtez claimed MVP 2 distinction after driving in Zerkle for the game-winning run. Urtez, who finished with 168 leaderboard points, also fashioned a three-hit performance in the victory with a pair of runs batted in.
Pitcher Peyton St. George completed the MVP trio after throwing four innings in her first start of the season. The former Duke standout allowed three runs on four hits with a strikeout while compiling 138 leaderboard points.
Middle infielder Aubrey Leach paced Team Rhodes in the loss after going 2-for-4 with a run scored, while outfielder Shannon Rhodes added a hit.
Littlejohn Watkins suffered the loss in the circle after giving up three hits in addition to the game-ending run with a strikeout in one inning of work.
The second week of the Athletes Unlimited Softball Championship Season begins on Friday as Team Zerkle takes on Team Romero at 3:30 p.m. on ESPNU and Team Garcia faces Team Faraimo at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.
