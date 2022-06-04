Garcia is Pitcher of Year

LANCASTER — The University of Antelope Valley baseball team had eight players earn all-California Pacific Conference honors after another conference championship.
Senior pitcher Andrew Garcia was named Pitcher of the Year and also took home first team and all-defensive team honors. He is the third UAV pitcher to win the award. The last pitcher was Dallas Litscher in 2017.
Garcia was named Cal Pac Pitcher of the Week twice this season and led the Pioneers in wins (10), innings pitched (93.2), strikeouts (94) and earned-run average (2.31).
“Andrew Garcia has been a key piece of our rotation for a few years,” UAV third-year head coach Neal White said in a press release. “This year he took it to an entirely new level. His commitment to excellence on and off the field, to himself, his teams and the program are unparalleled. He took ownership of his process and this award could not have gone to a better student-athlete, player or person than Andrew.
“I couldn’t be prouder that this young man chose to call us coach. I will forever cherish watching him blossom into the leader that he has become.”
Garcia had just one loss on the season in 14 appearances. He also pitched four complete games.
He was named to the all-defensive team for having a perfect fielding percentage.
Also named to the first team were sophomore second baseman Tyler Pruitt and senior utility player Brayan Gomez. Sophomore outfielder Noah Blythe and senior catcher Dominic Enbody earned at-large honors, while senior shortstop Judah Wilbur, junior outfielder Dawson Bakker and senior pitcher Calvin Turchin all earned honorable mentions.
Pruitt, Wilbur and Blythe were also named to the all-defensive team.
Pruitt was second on the team with a .350 batting average and 15 stolen bases. He also had 31 runs, 55 hits, 11 doubles, three triples, two home runs and 33 RBIs. Pruitt also had a .977 fielding percentage with 73 putouts, 140 assists and 33 double plays.
Gomez batted .345 with 45 runs, 60 hits, 10 doubles, three triples and six home runs, which were second on the team. He also drove in 30 runs and stole 11 bases.
Blythe led the Pioneers in batting average (.384), hits (84), doubles (20), triples (4, tied) and RBIs (56) and was second in runs (53) and third in home runs (5, tied). He also stole eight bases. Blythe posted a .979 fielding percentage with 132 putouts, seven assists and five double plays.
Enbody batted .350 with 20 runs, 63 hits, 13 doubles (tied for second on team), four triples (tied for second) and 52 RBIs (second). He also led the team with 40 walks.
Wilbur batted .304 with 32 runs, 49 hits, eight doubles, four triples (tied for first), five home runs (tied for third), 44 RBIs and 12 stolen bases (third). He also had a .952 fielding percentage with 64 putouts, 133 assists and 31 double plays.
Bakker hit .347 with 41 runs, 67 hits (second), 13 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 46 RBIs.
Turchin had an 8-3 record with a 2.77 ERA and three complete games. He struck out 62 batters in 78 innings.
The Pioneers won the Cal Pac Conference regular season title with a 21-6 record and went on to win the conference tournament with an 11-8 win over Embry-Riddle and 10-0 and 11-0 wins over University of Saint Katherine. That gave UAV a ticket to the NAIA Baseball Opening Round.
The Pioneers lost to host Westmont College 6-0 in the first game, but went on to defeat Olivet Nazarene University 4-1 and Indiana University Southeast 3-2 in elimination games to reach the regional final. The Pioneers again lost to Westmont 12-0 to end their season.
