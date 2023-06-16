 Skip to main content
Professional Softball | Athletes Unlimited | AUX Series

Garcia is 4th after Series 1

Team Garcia falls in AUX 1st-week finale

Highland and UCLA grad Rachel Garcia’s Team Garcia met up with a potent Team Zerkle lineup on Thursday in the penultimate AUX Series One game and were dealt with a 7-6 loss.

Team Zerkle scored five runs in the first inning, including a grand slam by Nadia Taylor and built a 7-2 lead after three innings. Taylor earned MVP 1 honors for her efforts and ended the outing with 170 leaderboard points.

