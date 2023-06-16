Garcia is 4th after Series 1

Highland and UCLA grad Rachel Garcia’s Team Garcia met up with a potent Team Zerkle lineup on Thursday in the penultimate AUX Series One game and were dealt with a 7-6 loss.
Team Zerkle scored five runs in the first inning, including a grand slam by Nadia Taylor and built a 7-2 lead after three innings. Taylor earned MVP 1 honors for her efforts and ended the outing with 170 leaderboard points.
Team Zerkle starting pitcher Haylie Wagner collected her second win of the season after throwing 6.2 innings, securing MVP 3 accolades in the process with 110 leaderboard points. Pitcher Carrie Eberle nailed down her second save of the campaign after recording the final out of the game.
Team Zerkle became the first home team this season to win a game.
Garcia (1-1) suffered the loss after yielding seven runs on seven hits in 4.1 innings with three strikeouts. She also went 1-for-4 at the plate.
Team Garcia made a comeback in the seventh inning, but fell just one run short after scoring four runs capped off by Taylor Edwards three-run home run. It was her third home run of the series and earned her MVP 2 honors and 140 leaderboard points. Edwards, corner infielder Sam Fischer and designated player Danielle Gibson each tallied two hits in the loss.
Garcia remained the league leader after the game, but fell to fourth after Team Mulipola posted a comeback win over Team Zerkle in the final game of the series.
Team Mulipola was down 4-3 heading into the seventh inning, but scored four runs to take a 7-4 lead and the win. It was Team Zerkle’s first loss of the season as it finished 3-1, while Team Mulipola was 2-2 and Team Garcia dropped to 1-3.
Designated player Jordan Roberts sparked the comeback victory with a 2-for-4 performance, including a bases-clearing single in Team Mulipola’s final trip to the plate. She earned MVP 1 distinction for her efforts and led all players with 160 leaderboard points.
Corner infielder Tori Vidales followed as the MVP 2 selection after driving in four runs with a 1-for-4 effort, including a two-run single in the first inning. Outfielder Jazmyn Jackson completed the clean sweep for Team Mulipola with three hits and two runs scored.
Peyton St. George (1-1) earned the win in the circle after throwing 1.1 scoreless innings of relief with a strikeout.
Corner infielder Jessi Warren was the lone Team Zerkle player with a multi-hit game after going 2-for-4 with a run batted in. Eberle (1-1) took the loss after conceding four runs on four hits over 2.0 innings.
Leach’s 108 leaderboard points allowed her to vault into the top spot in the league standings with a total of 494 points heading into the second series of the campaign. The former Tennessee standout will join designated player Nadia Taylor and infielder Andrea Filler, who both finished with 470 points, in the captain’s chairs. Garcia finished with 460 points.
The team draft for Series Two will be at 8 a.m. today and the series will begin at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
