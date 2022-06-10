Garcia honored again

LANCASTER — The postseason accolades keep coming for UAV senior pitcher Andrew Garcia.
The California Pacific Conference Pitcher of the Year received an honorable mention on the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) 2022 Baseball All-American team, which is selected by the NAIA-Baseball Coaches’ Association All-America Committee.
The right-hander went 10-1 in 12 starts with a 2.31 ERA, three shutouts and four complete games. He also struck out 94 batters in 93.2 innings. He did not allow a home run all season.
Garcia was also named to the 2022 Cal Pac All-Conference First Team and First Team All-Defensive Team. He also received two Cal Pac Pitcher of the Week awards this past season.
He helped the Pioneers to a regular season Cal Pac championship and a Cal Pac Tournament championship.
UAV also reached the final championship series in the NAIA Santa Barbara Regional Tournament, which was one step away from the NAIA Baseball College World Series.
Garcia, who also played baseball at Quartz Hill and Antelope Valley College, is scheduled to graduate this month with a degree in Criminal Justice and will look to continue playing baseball at the professional level.
He finishes his college career at UAV with a 14-3 record, 3.82 ERA, two saves and five complete games in three seasons, including the COVID-shortened season. He also struck out 158 batters, walked 46 and allowed just five home runs.
UAV head baseball coach White announced as Director of Athletics
The University of Antelope Valley recently announced that baseball coach Neal White will take over as the new Director of Athletics.
White replaces former Director of Athletics Gary Dickerson, who is a recent 30-plus-year retiree from the County of Los Angeles and temporarily took over the position in 2019.
Dickerson will continue work at UAV as an adjunct professor.
White will continue to serve as head baseball coach and is looking forward to the opportunity. White, who will be entering into his fourth season at the helm was a former all-conference selection and an NAIA Scholar-Athlete as a Pioneer in 2015. He also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management and Master’s degrees in Education and Criminal Justice. As head coach, he has compiled a 73-31 record, which is second all-time as a Pioneer head coach.
“Neal White has been a tremendous asset to the institution and our athletic department for years,” says University President and CEO Marco Johnson. “We’re extremely excited to witness first-hand the direction he’ll lead the department over the next few years.”
