Garcia holds top spot on AUX leaderboard

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Former Highland standout Rachel Garcia continued to dominate the leaderboard in the Athletes Unlimited AUX Softball season over the weekend.
Team Garcia went 2-1 with a game on Saturday and a doubleheader on Sunday in the third and final series.
Garcia has a total of 1,406 points heading into today’s final game against Team Leach at 4 p.m. on ESPN2. She is 248 points ahead of second-place Aubrey Leach (1,158). There is a 24-point margin between the next five spots.
Team Garcia split its doubleheader on Sunday, defeating Team Leach 15-4 in the first game and falling to Team Warren 8-7 in the second game.
Garcia pitched against Team Warren and had her streak of four consecutive outings with five or more innings pitched halted after throwing just three innings in the loss. She allowed five runs on five hits with four strikeouts in a no-decision.
Designated player Nadia Taylor came off the bench to register a pair of hits in the loss for Team Garcia, including a three-run home run that gave the squad a 7-6 edge in the fifth inning. Taylor received MVP 3 recognition to close the evening with 90 leaderboard points.
Trailing by a 7-6 margin going into the seventh inning, Team Warren plated two runs to take the one-run advantage on Tori Vidales’ two-run home run with one out in the frame. Megan Faraimo sealed the victory in the bottom of the frame by retiring the side in order.
Vidales claimed MVP 2 distinction with the late heroics. The home run allowed her to finish with 188 leaderboard points.
Team Warren catcher Taylor Edwards garnered MVP 1 notice after becoming the first player this season to hit two home runs, finishing 3-for-4 along with a double. Edwards tallied 260 leaderboard points in the winning effort.
Team Garcia outfielder Victoria Hayward registered a season-high three hits in the loss, marking her fifth multi-hit game of the season.
The two teams combined for seven home runs, an AUX season record. Team Warren’s Caleigh Clifton hit her first home run of the season with a two-run blast in the second inning.
Team Garcia’s Haylie McCleney and Danielle Wisz also hit home runs. Brooke Yanez took the loss, allowing three runs on three hits with one walk and four strikeouts in four innings of relief.
In the first game, Team Garcia erupted for a league-record 15 runs on 18 hits en route to a convincing 15-4 victory over Team Leach.
Outfielder McCleney led the record-setting outburst by going 4-for-5 with a double and three singles, while driving in three runs. McCleney, who also scored three times, secured MVP 1 honors and finished with a season-high 230 leaderboard points, lifting her 12 spots in the league standings.
Pitcher Odicci Alexander turned in a winning performance in the circle to secure MVP 2 distinction. The former James Madison star allowed four runs on six hits over 5.2 innings to earn her first victory of the year and 188 leaderboard points.
Middle infielder Anissa Urtez finished the MVP triumvirate by going 2-for-2 with three RBIs, two runs scored and a pair of walks. She contributed a double and a home run to finish with 226 leaderboard points.
Outfielder Amanda Lorenz and corner infielder Sydney McKinney each posted two hits in the setback for Team Leach, which opened the series with an 11-4 triumph over Team Warren on Saturday.
Pitcher Georgina Corrick dropped to 1-2 after allowing five earned runs on eight hits over four innings with two strikeouts.
Garcia was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs in the win.
Yanez pitched two scoreless innings of relief, allowing two hits and two walks and striking out one in 1.1 innings.
In the series opener on Saturday, Team Garcia defeated Team Warren 6-3.
Team Garcia used a strong effort in the circle from its captain Rachel Garcia and a three-run triple from outfielder Megan Wiggins to secure the victory.
Wiggins, who earned MVP 1 recognition for her efforts, cleared the bases with a two-out triple down the right-field line in the fourth inning and finished with 180 leaderboard points.
Garcia upped her record to 4-1 on the season after scattering two runs on two hits over five innings with four strikeouts. She was also 1-for-3 with a run at the plate.
Catcher Sashel Palacios completed the MVP trifecta for Team Garcia after driving in two runs with a double in the sixth inning to extend the advantage to 6-2. Palacios finished with 130 leaderboard points, matching a season high.
Middle infielder Andrea Filler and designated player Courtney Gano each notched two hits in the loss for Team Warren. Rookie pitcher Megan Faraimo dipped to 2-1 after allowing five earned runs on seven hits over five innings with six strikeouts.
