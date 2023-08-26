 Skip to main content
Athletes Unlimited | Softball | Week 5

Garcia hits HR, gets win

AU Rachel Garcia Week 5

JADE HEWITT/Athletes Unlimited

Rachel Garcia hits a three-run home run for Team Gibson in an 8-0 win over Team Flippen on Friday. Garcia also got the win in the circle, allowing just three hits and striking out seven.

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Highland/UCLA grad Rachel Garcia combined with Aleshia Ocasio to spin a three-hit shutout and also blasted a three-run home run to propel Team Gibson to an 8-0 victory over Team Flippen on Friday to open the final week of the Athletes Unlimited Softball Championship Season.

Garcia, who authored her fourth career Championship Season game with 250 or more points, finished the night with 280 leaderboard points after taking home MVP 1 distinction. The Olympic silver medalist was 1-for-3 at the plate with her three-run blast and also scattered three hits over five innings with seven strikeouts. She jumped into third place on the leaderboard.

