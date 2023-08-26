Garcia hits HR, gets win

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Highland/UCLA grad Rachel Garcia combined with Aleshia Ocasio to spin a three-hit shutout and also blasted a three-run home run to propel Team Gibson to an 8-0 victory over Team Flippen on Friday to open the final week of the Athletes Unlimited Softball Championship Season.
Garcia, who authored her fourth career Championship Season game with 250 or more points, finished the night with 280 leaderboard points after taking home MVP 1 distinction. The Olympic silver medalist was 1-for-3 at the plate with her three-run blast and also scattered three hits over five innings with seven strikeouts. She jumped into third place on the leaderboard.
Garcia now has 56 strikeouts in 46 innings this season, which is the fifth time a pitcher has reached more than 50 in a season. It was also her sixth time registering seven or more strikeouts in a game, which is second in league history behind Cat Osterman’s nine games.
Team captain Danielle Gibson followed with the MVP 2 award after posting a pair of hits, including a two-run double, with a run scored. Gibson remains in second place on the leaderboard after securing 180 points in her first Championship Season game as a captain.
Middle infielder Abby Ramirez, who played in right field for the first time this season, finished the MVP sweep with her MVP 3 commendation. Ramirez was 1-for-3 at the plate and scored a run, giving her 150 leaderboard points.
Outfielder Bubba Nickles also added a 2-for-4 effort with a double and two runs scored for Team Gibson, which saw eight of its nine starters record at least one hit.
Team Gibson takes on Team Denham today at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and plays Team Alexander in the final game of the season at 3 p.m. on Sunday on ESPNU.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.