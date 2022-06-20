Garcia hits game-winner for Mulipola

SAN DIEGO — Highland and UCLA grad Rachel Garcia got the game-winning hit and pitched 4.1 innings to help seal the first win for Team Mulipola (Gold) in an 8-7, eighth-inning victory over Team Gibson, Sunday, in an Athletes Unlimited AUX Series Two game at San Diego State.
Garcia hit a single to center field with one out in the eighth inning to plate infielder Lilli Piper for the game-winning run.
She went 2-for-3 and was named MVP 1 for her efforts, earning a game-high 162 leaderboard points.
The win came in the longest game in Athletes Unlimited Softball history as the teams battled for two hours and 53 minutes.
Catcher Sashel Palacios led Team Gibson in the loss by going 1-for-3 with a grand slam and five runs batted in, securing MVP 2 recognition. Pitcher Rachele Fico took home MVP 3 honors and 20 MVP points after giving up one unearned run on three hits over five innings.
Haylie McCleney went 2-for-4 with a run for Team Mulipola, while Megan Wiggins were 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs, Sierra Romero finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run and Piper was 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and two runs. Dejah Mulipola added a double and two RBIs.
Team Mulipola went up 7-0 after a six-run third inning, but Team Gibson tied it up after Palacios’ grand slam in the fourth and three runs in the fifth.
Team Mulipola lost to Team Fischer 7-3 in the second game of the day.
Garcia was 0-for-3 in that game.
Team Fischer erupted for six runs in the third inning to build a 6-0 lead it did not relinquish.
The squad accumulated 110 of the 120 possible win points while upping its record to 3-0. The loss dropped Team Mulipola’s record to 1-2.
Team Fischer outfielder Victoria Hayward continued her torrid start to the season, going 3-for-4 with a run scored while also drawing a walk. Hayward, who paces the league with a .613 batting average, claimed her second game MVP honor of the season with an MVP 1 selection.
For her efforts, Hayward finished with 208 leaderboard points, which moved the former Washington standout into eighth place on the league standings at 716 points.
Corner infielder Sam Fischer also claimed an MVP award, securing 20 points with an MVP 3 honor after going 3-for-5 with a run scored and a run batted in. Fischer took over the top position on the leaderboard and will enter Monday’s Series Two finale with a slim 12-point lead over teammate Danielle O’Toole.
O’Toole started in the circle and gave up two unearned runs on three hits in three innings before turning things over to rookie hurler Mariah Mazon. Mazon, who signed with Athletes Unlimited on Saturday, earned her first professional victory after going two innings and allowing one run on two hits with two strikeouts.
Corner infielder Tori Vidales authored the lone multi-hit game for Team Mulipola, which was limited to just five hits. Middle infielder Sierra Romero drove in two runs while going 1-for-3 with a walk.
Pitcher Carrie Eberle dropped to 1-3 on the season after conceding six runs, including four earned runs, on eight hits over 2.1 innings.
The victory allowed Team Fischer to keep its stranglehold on the top of the leaderboard as 11 of the top 13 players are from its roster. Mulipola and Romero are the only players not on Team Fischer’s roster who hold one of the top 13 spots.
Garcia is ranked 22nd out of 43 players with 506 points.
Team Mulipola takes on Team Gibson in the final game of Series Two today at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2. Series Three begins on Thursday after a new player draft on Tuesday.
