Garcia helps close out Team Ocasio’s first win

SAN DIEGO — Team Ocasio picked up its first win in the Athletes Unlimited AUX series with a 12-6 victory over Team Chidester on Tuesday at San Diego State University.
Highland and UCLA grad Rachel Garcia closed out the win for Team Ocasio, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk with two strikeouts in the final 1.1 innings. She now has a total of 128 points in the standings.
Team Chidester’s Dejah Mulipola was named the game’s first MVP after hitting a three-run home run for her squad.
Team Ocasio’s Aliyah Andrews and Amanda Lorenz picked up the other MVP nods.
Andrews led the squad by finishing 3-for-5 with an RBI and three runs scored, while Lorenz was 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, an RBI and two runs scored.
Jordan Roberts hit a double, scored a run and drove in three runs for Team Ocasio.
Team Chidester’s Sam Fischer finished 2-for-3 with a solo home run and Amanda Chidester was 1-for-4 with two RBIs.
Team Chidester also defeated Team Eberle 9-8 in eight innings in the first game of the day.
Mulipola was also the No. 1 MVP in that game, going 4-for-4 with a triple, a home run, two RBIs and four runs scored.
She entered the day tied for 24th on the leaderboard and finished the day atop the standings with 480 points.
Team Chidester holds the top five spots on the leaderboard as Haylie McCleney is second with 352 points and Fischer is third with 348 points.
Garcia and Team Ocasio take on Team Eberle in their final game of the first AUX series at 5 p.m. today on ESPN2. There will be a new draft and new teams for the second series, which begins on Saturday.
