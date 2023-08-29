 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Athletes Unlimited | Softball Championship Season | Final Standings

Garcia finishes fourth, medals

Alexander takes gold in season finale

  • 0

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Highland grad Rachel Garcia added to her Athletes Unlimited softball hardware collection this summer, after finishing fourth in the Championship Season on Sunday. Garcia won the AUX gold medal earlier this summer. 

No one threw more innings (54) or amassed more stat points (800) than Garcia, who finished with 1,760 total points. Her abilities as a two-way player made her insurmountable in the category. She led the league not only in strikeouts with 66 but home runs as well with five in 40 at-bats. The former UCLA standout’s .675 slugging percentage was second-best in the league behind Danielle Gibson. She also led the league in MVP points (280) through her prowess in pitching and timely hitting. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.