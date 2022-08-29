 Skip to main content
Athletes Unlimited | Softball Championship Season | Finale

Garcia earns AU-record third save in final game of season

Highland and UCLA grad Rachel Garcia pitches for Team Denham in her final game of the 2022 Athletes Unlimited Championship Season on Sunday in Rosemont, Ill. Garcia earned her league-record third save of the season in the 6-3 victory and finished eighth overall on the leaderboard.

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Highland and UCLA grad Rachel Garcia and Team Denham closed out the Athletes Unlimited Softball Championship Season with a 6-3 win over Team McCleney and a perfect 3-0 in the final week on Sunday Parkway Bank Sports Complex.

Team captain Alyssa Denham, who upped her record to 6-0 in the circle, allowed three runs on three hits with one strikeout over four innings before handing the ball over to Garcia.

