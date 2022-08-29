Garcia earns AU-record third save in final game of season

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Highland and UCLA grad Rachel Garcia and Team Denham closed out the Athletes Unlimited Softball Championship Season with a 6-3 win over Team McCleney and a perfect 3-0 in the final week on Sunday Parkway Bank Sports Complex.
Team captain Alyssa Denham, who upped her record to 6-0 in the circle, allowed three runs on three hits with one strikeout over four innings before handing the ball over to Garcia.
Garcia completed the victory by scattering just two hits and one walk with three strikeouts in the final three frames, earning her league-record third save of the season. Her third save broke a tie for the top spot on the league’s career list. She is one of four pitchers with multiple saves in their career.
Garcia claimed the MVP 1 award to tally 196 leaderboard points in her final outing of the season, while Denham followed with 138 points after receiving MVP 3 recognition.
Middle infielder Aubrey Leach and corner infielder Sahvanna Jaquish each tallied two hits in the victory for Team Denham, while designated player DJ Sanders slugged a two-run home run in the opening inning.
Outfielder Haylie McCleney secured MVP 2 distinction in her final appearance of the season after going 2-for-4 with a single and double.
The loss by Team McCleney spoiled the final game of pitcher Danielle O’Toole’s career. O’Toole, the 2022 AUX Softball and 2021 Championship Series champion, closed her career by becoming the league’s all-time leader in innings pitched after throwing 5.2 innings. The former Arizona star allowed six runs on nine hits while registering a strikeout.
O’Toole, who threw 100 or more pitches for the fourth time this season, finished her career with 130 innings pitched over three seasons, surpassing the 124.1 innings thrown by Aleshia Ocasio. Her 84 career strikeouts moved her into third place on the Athletes Unlimited Softball Championship Season career list.
In the final game of the season, Team Mulipola topped Team Chidester 10-6.
Team captain Dejah Mulipola was crowned the 2022 Championship Season champion after hitting a triple and a home run and earning MVP 1 honors in the game. She entered the contest 184 points behind Denham on the leaderboard and finished with 1,782 points — 62 ahead of Denham.
It is the first time in Athletes Unlimited history a position player has earned the title.
Mulipola’s performance in the game was the ultimate testament to how she’s played all season. She concludes the year leading the league in the following statistical categories: batting average (.432), on-base percentage (.569), slugging percentage (1.182), home runs (9), RBIs (19) and stat points (632). She is the first-ever triple-crown winner in league history.
“It’s so surreal,” Mulipola said. “Everyone had a key in contributing to this gold medal. I have so many amazing relationships with players in this league, including Amanda Chidester and Danielle O’Toole, who are veterans of the game and amazing human beings outside of the game.
“I was a rookie last year, so I was scared and didn’t know too much about the ropes of playing in this league. Having that season under my belt and just being myself this year really helped me succeed.”
In her swan song, Amanda Chidester completed her professional career with a two-run home run against Team Mulipola.
Denham was second overall with 1,720 points, while Haylie McCleney finished third (1,650) and Sahvanna Jaquish was fourth (1,600).
Garcia was in sixth after the first game, but finished at eighth overall (1,558) in her first Championship Season. She was second in the inaugural AUX Softball Season earlier this summer.
She finished with the second-best ERA of 2.29, behind Denham’s 1.94 and had a 3-2 record. She also was second in complete games (3) behind O’Toole’s four. She led the league with 51 strikeouts and tied O’Toole for most games started (7).
