Garcia debuts in AUX series

SAN DIEGO — Highland and UCLA grad Rachel Garcia began her professional career in the Athletes Unlimited AUX Series with Team Ocasio in two games on Monday at San Diego State University.
Team Ocasio lost to Team Chidester 8-3 in the first game and fell to Team Eberle 6-5 in the second game.
It was a bit of a rough outing for Garcia, who hadn’t played in almost a year.
She started the first game in the circle against Team Chidester and allowed six runs in the first inning. She didn’t start the second, instead coming back in the top of the sixth and finishing out the game.
She was charged with eight runs on seven hits and four walks with two strikeouts in 2.2 innings.
In the bottom of the first, however, she hit a bases-loaded RBI sac fly to drive in a run for her team.
She finished 0-for-2 with the RBI.
Team Ocasio second baseman Sierra Romero went 3-for-3 with a solo home run in the third inning, while first baseman Danielle Gibson also drove in a run.
While traditional softball statistics are kept during each Athletes Unlimited AUX game, players earn individual points by accumulating those statistics. Points accumulated by statistics, set and/or match wins and MVP selections are used to create an individual leaderboard, which determines captains for each series and the individual champion at the end of the season.
Points are awarded at the following increments for hitters during the game: Single (+10 points), double (+20), triple (+30), home run (+40), stolen base (+10), caught stealing (-10), base on balls (+8), hit by pitch (+8), sacrifice fly/bunt (+10).
In addition, pitchers can earn individual points for the following statistics: Out recorded (+4), earned run allowed (-10).
Athletes are awarded 10 individual points if their team wins a single inning. If the teams score the same number of runs in an inning, the points carry over to the next inning.
Athletes on the winning team in each game will be awarded 50 individual points toward the individual leaderboard. The total score determines the overall game winner, which means a team may lose multiple innings, but still win the overall game.
A total of three MVPs will be selected following each game by the athletes with the top player earning 60 points. The second MVP receives 40 points, while the third MVP claims 20 points.
Haylie McCleney led Team Chidester with a 2-for-3 performance, two RBIs and a run scored. She earned 198 points on the leaderboard as the top MVP of game 1. Romero was the second MVP and Team Chidester’s Sis Bates was the third MVP.
Bates was 1-for-2 with two RBIs, while Team Chidester’s Sam Fischer went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run.
Rachele Fico earned the win in the circle for Team Chidester, allowing one run on two hits in three innings of relief.
Team Chidester turned three double plays in the win, including two that ended innings.
Team Ocasio outhit Team Chidester, 8-7, but stranded seven runners on base.
In the second game, Team Ocasio was winning 5-2 and was one out away from winning the game before an infield hit, a walk and an RBI single brought Team Eberle within two, 5-3.
Taylor Edwards followed with a three-run home run to put Team Eberle ahead 6-5.
Edwards was named the top MVP, while teammate Megan Wiggins was the second MVP and Team Ocasio’s Amanda Lorenz was the third MVP.
Wiggins was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a walk, while Lorenz went 3-for-4 with a run to lead Team Ocasio.
Tori Vidales led Team Eberle by going 3-for-4 with a run scored.
Romero finished 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs and finished the day atop the leaderboard with 200 points.
Sydney Romero went 2-for-4 for Team Ocasio and teammate Jordan Roberts went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Aleshia Ocasio allowed two runs on eight hits and three walks with no strikeouts in five innings and Danielle O’Toole took the loss, allowing four runs on three hits and two walks with no strikeouts in two innings.
Carrie Eberle allowed four runs on nine hits and two walks with three strikeouts in five innings for her team, while Haylie Wagner picked up the win, allowing one unearned run on two hits with no walks and two strikeouts in two innings.
The three squads play again today.
Garcia and Team Ocasio will play Team Chidester at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.
