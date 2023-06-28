Garcia crowned AUX champion

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Rachel Garcia’s goal for her second Athletes Unlimited AUX Softball season was to finish higher than she did last year.
There was only one place to be and that was the top as Garcia was the runner-up in the inaugural AUX Softball season, her first venture in professional sports, last summer.
The Highland and UCLA grad was crowned the 2023 Athletes Unlimited AUX Softball champion, finishing at the top of the 42-player leaderboard with 1,392 points. The final two games were canceled due to poor air quality in the Chicago area from the Canadian wildfires on Tuesday evening.
“It feels amazing, just because of the hard work I know I put in and to see the outcome, even though we didn’t get to play these last two games,” Garcia said in an AU interview after the awards ceremony on Tuesday. “But I know that just how much time and effort it took to be the player that I am, it all worked out for me.”
Garcia actually amassed 1,406 points, but leaderboard points and statistics from Game 16 did not count toward the final point totals to ensure the number of games played among players was even.
She compiled a 4-1 record in the circle while pacing the league with a 3.19 earned-run average. The former UCLA star set an AUX single-season record with 34 strikeouts over 37.1 innings and secured one of the league’s two complete game efforts.
She also batted .286 with three doubles, one monster home run and eight RBIs.
“I just want to be that inspiration to the younger generation that you can be a pitcher and you can hit,” Garcia said. “I was told growing up my entire life that I wouldn’t be a hitting pitcher. So, I wasn’t going to let that stop me from being who I am as an athlete.”
Garcia captained the first series and the third series. She was 14th on the leaderboard after the first series, but played extremely well in the second and third series to gain ground.
“It’s an honor,” she said about winning the title. “I mean, I know I couldn’t have done this by myself, so I think it was just the people that I was surrounded by just this entire time. Just the good and positive energy that I needed to get through this entire three weeks that is definitely hard. But I know that with the success with the people that I had around me, that’s what pushed me to be better.”
Middle infielder Aubrey Leach placed second with 1,158 points while designated player Mia Davidson followed in third place with 1,122 points. In addition, corner infielder Jessi Warren was recognized as the recipient of the 2023 Athletes Unlimited AUX Defensive MVP following a vote of the league’s players and facilitators.
Leach authored a .405 batting average with two home runs and eight runs batted in, while ranking among the league leaders with 15 hits, including five doubles and a triple. She paced the league in Series One with a .571 batting average and hit safely in 8-of-10 games, including a three-hit effort against Team Warren on June 24.
Davidson fashioned a .417 batting average with a league-high five home runs while driving in eight runs. She enjoyed her best outing of the season on June 19 with a 3-for-4 performance against Team Filler with a double and a home run. The former Mississippi State standout also established a new AUX single-season record by being hit by a pitch seven times.
Warren, who finished sixth on the leaderboard with 1,010 points, had many great defensive plays at third base during the last three weeks. In her 12 games played, she recorded eight putouts and rolled four double plays.
From barehanded throws from her knees to long-ranged lasers across the infield, Warren flashed the glove all season long. One of her highlights landed her on SportsCenter’s Top 10, but Warren had enough gems to fill the entire list.
Created in 2022 as an expansion of Athletes Unlimited Softball to provide more playing opportunities and compensation to athletes and more pro softball for fans, AUX Softball (pronounced A-U-X) was a fast-paced, condensed three-week season featuring 42 players competing for more than $300,000 in compensation.
Aspiration is committed to planting 10 trees for every run scored this season as part of its ‘Round the Bases’ initiative. The league’s season run total was 203 runs, which means 2,030 trees will be planted.
To commemorate her victory, Garcia received a medal designed and hand-fabricated by Lisa Issenberg, founder of Kiitellä, inc. Kiitellä is a Finnish word meaning “to thank, applaud or praise,” and Issenberg creates awards that are innovative, mixed-media, non-traditional works of art, pieces that celebrate accomplishment, humanity and philanthropy. Kiitellä is committed to being a responsible steward of our environment, with each step in the process, from design to fabrication to delivery, using minimal energy and material.
Leach and Davidson also received medals for their second- and third-place finishes, respectively, while Warren received a medal for being named AUX Defensive MVP.
Garcia will next play in the fourth Athletes Unlimited Softball Championship season, which returns to Parkway Bank Sports Complex on July 28 in Rosemont, Ill.
