 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
Athletes Unlimited | AUX Softball

Garcia crowned AUX champion

Highland grad wins AUX Softball title

  • 0

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Rachel Garcia’s goal for her second Athletes Unlimited AUX Softball season was to finish higher than she did last year. 

There was only one place to be and that was the top as Garcia was the runner-up in the inaugural AUX Softball season, her first venture in professional sports, last summer.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.