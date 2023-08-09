Garcia, AU to play at Little League Softball World Series

Athletes Unlimited is partnering with Little League to create a historic moment this summer, hosting the first-ever “Athletes Unlimited Pro Games during the Little League Softball World Series,” today in Greenville, NC.
Athletes Unlimited will play a doubleheader with their four teams at East Carolina University’s softball stadium with Rachel Garcia’s squad, Team Romero, taking on Team Davidson at 1:30 p.m. today on ESPN2. Team Faraimo vs. Team Alexander will follow at 4 p.m., also on ESPN2.
“When we talk about ‘growing the game’ and expanding opportunities for women and girls in sports, an event like this is a prime example of how we can bring those concepts to life,” said Jon Patricof, CEO and co-founder of Athletes Unlimited. “We are thrilled to partner with Little League and humbled at the opportunity to create such an historic event. Getting a chance to see the best players in the world up close will hopefully be an inspirational experience for the next generation of softball stars and leaders in our community.”
Garcia, who won the AUX Series in June, joins 10 other Athletes Unlimited Softball players who played Little League Softball as kids, including, 2021 Athletes Unlimited Softball champion Aleshia Ocasio (Conway Little League in Florida), Aliyah Andrews (Oldsmar Little League in Florida), Caroline Jacobsen (Chaires-Capitola Little League in Florida), Kathryn Sandercock (McLean Little League in Virginia), Mia Davidson (Orange County Little League in North Carolina), Hannah Flippen (Sweetwater Valley Little League in California), Shannon Saile (Land O’ Lakes Little League in Florida), Peyton St. George (Atlee Little League in Virginia), Jessica Warren (Citrus Park Little League in Florida) and Morgan Zerkle (Ona/Milton Little League in West Virginia). In addition, inaugural Athletes Unlimited Softball champion and Advisory Board member Cat Osterman is enshrined in the Little League Hall of Excellence.
“I am excited Athletes Unlimited is teaming up with Little League to play the first professional games during the Softball World Series this summer,” Garcia said. “As a former Little Leaguer, it will be an honor to meet and play in front of the future stars of our game on a national stage.”
As part of the inaugural event, on Tuesday the Athletes Unlimited players visited Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park, the home of the Little League Softball World Series and interacted with all 12 participating teams from around the world, providing each of them with a unique and memorable experience exclusive to this event. All players and coaches competing in the Little League Softball World Series, as well as their families, receives complimentary tickets to today’s AU Pro Games event and have additional opportunities to interact with the world’s best softball players before and after the games.
“Providing our players with a unique and memorable experience at the Little League Softball World Series is one of the most important goals we have when organizing our event each year, and we are pleased to have the opportunity to work with Athletes Unlimited on this one-of-a-kind event to showcase the game’s top talent and provide our Little Leaguers with the chance to interact with and watch their role models in action,” said Stephen D. Keener, Little League President and CEO. “As we continue to strengthen our inclusive efforts and increase our commitment to female participation at all levels of our program, Athletes Unlimited continues to step up with new ways to support our program and we look forward to continuing to work with them to enhance the game of softball and provide our players with memories that will last them a lifetime.”
The fourth championship season of Athletes Unlimited Softball is in its third week and will run until August 27. The five-week season features 60 of the world’s best players competing for $1 million in compensation, with all games available live exclusively on ESPN platforms.
