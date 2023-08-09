 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Athletes Unlimited | Softball LLWS

Garcia, AU to play at Little League Softball World Series

  • 0
Rachel Garcia AU-Little League

Contributed photo

A young Rachel Garcia pitches during her time as a Little League Softball player. Garcia is returning to her roots, playing in the Athletes Unlimited Pro Games at the Little League Softball World Series today in Greenville, NC.

Athletes Unlimited is partnering with Little League to create a historic moment this summer, hosting the first-ever “Athletes Unlimited Pro Games during the Little League Softball World Series,” today in Greenville, NC. 

Athletes Unlimited will play a doubleheader with their four teams at East Carolina University’s softball stadium with Rachel Garcia’s squad, Team Romero, taking on Team Davidson at 1:30 p.m. today on ESPN2. Team Faraimo vs. Team Alexander will follow at 4 p.m., also on ESPN2.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.