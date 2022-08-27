Garces Memorial runs to victory over Paraclete

LANCASTER — The Paraclete football team experienced a different kind of disappointment while leaving the field on Friday night, but at least this week the Spirits played a full two halves of football.
Paraclete was plagued by miscues and penalties in a 41-7 loss to Garces Memorial at Marauder Stadium, a week after having its season opener at Highland High canceled just after halftime.
“Little things, little things we have to fix,” Paraclete coach John Perez Jr. said. “Tackling — definitely have to tackle better. Our blitz pickup was below average.
“I think we kind of had such a high emotion in that game against Highland to here today you could kind of tell that it didn’t feel the same to them. We’ve got to find what motivates us.
“I tell them, ‘You have to play with heart and you’ve got to play with effort.’ All I care about is the effort. If you give 110% every day, then that’s all I can ask for. This goes for our practicing habits. We have to practice 110% and that’s a thing right now that we’re struggling with. So that’s just something that we have to fix.”
The Spirits had their season opener at Highland High canceled just as halftime had begun last week, with Paraclete trailing, 20-7.
A fight involving dozens of students on the home side of the stadium erupted and drew a large response from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, leading to a panic among the fans and ultimately the cancellation of the game out of concerns for the safety of everyone involved.
Garces (1-1) jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter.
Garces senior David Smith scored on a 93-yard run midway through the opening quarter for the first score for the Rams.
Garces scored on its next possession, on an 8-yard run by senior quarterback Jordan Gallegoz, giving the Rams a 13-0 lead.
“It was good,” Garces coach Paul Golla said. “It was tough to get a rhythm tonight, but I felt like defensively we did a great job of kind of containing their pass and their quarterback. Their quarterback is really exceptional. Watching them last week against Highland, I really felt that they had potential to be a great football team.
“Offensively, we came out with a little more option than we did last week and it may have caught them a little bit off guard. I’m really proud of how our kids played and executed.”
Paraclete scored its lone touchdown late in the second quarter, when junior quarterback Tyler Soles threw a 16-yard touchdown to junior Jacob Lopez to cap an 11-play, 45-yard drive.
The drive was kept alive by a Garces pass interference penalty on fourth down and 15 yards.
The Rams added a touchdown, on an 8-yard run by Gallegoz with under a minute remaining in the first half to give Garces a 21-7 lead at halftime.
Garces scored three touchdowns in the third quarter, including on the opening drive of the third quarter.
Paraclete had two turnovers on interceptions in the second half and the Garces defense had five sacks.
“There were some bright spots,” Perez Jr. said. “I think the big turnaround in the game was dropping the touchdowns to tie the game, two times and then them scoring on the next drive.”
The Spirits lost to Garces 45-31 last season, as Paraclete finished 5-6 overall.
Garces went 6-4 last season and finished second in the Southwest Yosemite League.
Garces opened the season with a 41-0 loss to Los Alamitos last week.
