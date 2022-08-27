 Skip to main content
HS Football | Garces 41, Paraclete 7

Garces Memorial runs to victory over Paraclete

LANCASTER — The Paraclete football team experienced a different kind of disappointment while leaving the field on Friday night, but at least this week the Spirits played a full two halves of football.

Paraclete was plagued by miscues and penalties in a 41-7 loss to Garces Memorial at Marauder Stadium, a week after having its season opener at Highland High canceled just after halftime.

