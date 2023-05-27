IndyCar Indy 500 Auto Racing

Pato O’Ward, of Mexico, leads a pack as they head into the first turn during the final practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Four custom McLaren GTs lined the curb in front of St. Elmo’s Steak House, the see-and-be-seen spot in downtown Indianapolis, in a massive flex by the race team trying to win the Indianapolis 500.

The rebuilt, rebranded and rebounded Arrow McLaren organization has turned the buildup to the Indianapolis 500 into a battle with Chip Ganassi Racing, the reigning winning team, which, like McLaren, has four strong chances to win on Sunday in front of some 300,000 spectators.

