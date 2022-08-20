 Skip to main content
High School Football | Highland 20, Paraclete 7 (Halftime)

Game Interrupted

Fights at stadium halt Paraclete-Highland game

PALMDALE — The Paraclete football team was preparing to kick off for the second half against Highland on Friday night in the season opener for both teams when chaos broke out, first in the Highland stands and then seemingly the rest of the stadium.

A fight involving dozens of Highland students delayed the football game, prompted the arrival of at least a dozen LA County Sheriff’s Department vehicles and eventually the cancelation of the game.

