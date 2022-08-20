Game Interrupted

PALMDALE — The Paraclete football team was preparing to kick off for the second half against Highland on Friday night in the season opener for both teams when chaos broke out, first in the Highland stands and then seemingly the rest of the stadium.
A fight involving dozens of Highland students delayed the football game, prompted the arrival of at least a dozen LA County Sheriff’s Department vehicles and eventually the cancelation of the game.
Highland led 20-7 at halftime of an intense, hard-fought game.
“The game is over, that’s for sure,” Paraclete principal John Anson said. “The referees stopped it just on account of, not on account of as I understand it, not on account of anything they have found or anything, but out of basically panic from the kids. Somebody yelled something. The kids got excited, on their sideline by the way, not on ours.
“It’s just an unfortunate thing. It was a spirited game. Everybody was excited. It’s friends playing against friends and sometimes when that happens, probably their biggest crowd of the year, sometimes it just takes one dumb kid.”
The initial report from the deputy on the scene was there was a fight involving 40 to 50 students on the Highland sideline near the entrance and he called for backup twice. Approximately 20 sheriff vehicles arrived, as well as a sheriff helicopter, an ambulance and a hook-and-ladder fire truck.
“Obviously, you practice all spring and summer, getting ready for your first game and to get it cut a half short is definitely disappointing,” Highland coach Richard Lear said. “Getting the ball second half, made some pretty key adjustments that I thought were going to work well. We were excited for second half. It’s just unfortunate.”
Officials and security cleared the field and, causing even more confusion, Paraclete officials said the Paraclete sidelines and stands were told the game was canceled and to leave the field and stands immediately, which caused panic on the sidelines and stands, as players and fans ran from the field and stands.
While the Highland team remained on the sidelines, the Paraclete players had left the field and did not return.
“Just got to keep everybody safe,” Paraclete coach John Perez Jr. said. “There’s nothing we can do. We all want to be here. We all want to play football, but everybody’s safety is our first priority.”
The panic died down after several minutes and, after a while, the official called the game, as sheriff’s deputies cleared the stadium.
Highland jumped out to a solid start to the game, forcing the Paraclete offense to punt on the opening possession.
The Bulldogs’ offense needed just one play to strike, as sophomore quarterback Justin Wyatt Jr. threw an 80-yard touchdown pass to a wide open senior Kaleb Alexander after a double reverse.
Wyatt completed 3-of-8 passes for 106 yards in the first half, as senior Saheed Free caught two passes for 26 yards.
Paraclete turned the ball over on its second possession, with Highland junior Adonte Medley recovering the fumble on the lone turnover in the first half.
The Bulldogs were unable to capitalize on the turnover.
Paraclete went for it on fourth down deep in its own territory on the Spirits’ fourth possession and were unable to convert the first down.
The Bulldogs capitalized on the favorable field position, getting the ball at the 40-yard line.
Highland senior running back Brandon Johnson scored on the fourth play, on a 23-yard touchdown run, giving Highland a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter. Johnson rushed for 57 yards on 10 carries.
“Typical first game. Made some mistakes,” Lear said. “I saw some good things. Saw some things we need to work on. Typically in the first game, teams that makes the least amount of mistakes are the ones that usually walk away victorious. The score was indicating that we made less mistakes and our guys were putting some points up on the board. Defense I thought was physical and was bringing the heat.”
Paraclete was able to answer on the ensuring possession, with a 12-play, 74-yard drive that was capped by a 1-yard touchdown run by junior quarterback Tyler Soles.
Soles completed 10-of-20 passes for 99 yards, as well as rushing for 20 yards on eight carries. Paraclete sophomore Isaiah Solis had six catches for 82 yards.
“I feel like we did a lot of good things,” Perez said. “Little mistakes here and there. They hit a trick play on us to start the game. Besides that we kind of went back and forth.
“We threw the ball well. But we needed to establish a run game. I think that was our biggest thing today. If we can fix that and be able to run the ball a little bit better, we’re going to do real good things.”
Highland got favorable field position late in the second quarter, when Paraclete was forced to punt and the snap sailed past the Paraclete punter, who was on his third attempt at the punt due to offsetting penalties on the previous two attempts.
Although the Paraclete punter recovered the ball, he was tackled at the 10-yard line.
Johnson scored on a 6-yard run on the second play of the possession.
Medley got the lone sack in the first half on the final play of the half.
“The good news is we’re out of here healthy,” Lear said. “We’ll have another great week of preparation and get ready for Oak Hills next week.”
