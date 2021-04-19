FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez scored two goals, Sacha Kljestan added another and the LA Galaxy rallied to beat Inter Miami 3-2 on Sunday in the season opener for both teams.
Kljestan bent a left-footer around a defender and off the near post to break a 2-2 tie in the 81st minute. It was the 35-year-old’s first goal since 2019 for Orlando City.
Robbie Robinson, a 22-year-old in his second MLS season, scored his first career goal to give Miami a 1-0 lead in first-half stoppage time. Gonzalo Higuain ran onto a long, arcing ball by Rodolfo Pizarro from beyond midfield and tapped it to Robinson, who put away a first-timer.
Chicharito, who played 12 games for the Galaxy last season, scored his first MLS goal — ripping a left-footer from the corner of the 6-yard box between the legs of goalkeeper John McCarthy — to make it 1-all in the 62nd minute. Higuain put Miami back in front when he converted from the penalty spot in the 68th, but Chicharito tapped in a rebound from point-blank range in the 72nd minute.
Shield winners Union play defending champs Crew to 0-0 draw
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Andre Blake had six saves to help the Philadelphia Union to a 0-0 draw with the defending champion Columbus Crew on Sunday night in the season opener for both teams.
Blake made a sprawling save in the 59th minute and diving stop in the 82nd for last season’s Supporters Shield winner.
Columbus had won three straight matches against the Union, including twice last season, both at home. Philadelphia has won only two of its 16 visits to Columbus (2-2-11), and is winless in its last seven there.
Eloy Room had five saves for the Crew, who haven’t allowed a goal in their last four games dating back to the 2020 postseason.
The Union are 2-4-12 in season openers.
Darlington Nagbe (hamstring) and Aidan Morris (ACL) missed the game for Columbus. Morris, a 19-year-old considered one of the best young Americans in MLS, suffered a left knee injury in the fourth minute of a 1-0 win over Real Esteli FC on Thursday night in a CONCACAF Champions League game.
