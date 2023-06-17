BELMONT, Mich. — Ayaka Furue of Japan shot a bogey-free 5-under 67 on Friday at Blythefield Country Club to take a one-stroke lead into the weekend in the Meijer LPGA Classic.

Part of a five-way tie for the first-round lead, the 5-foot Furue had an 11-under 133 total in the final event before the major KPMG Women’s PGA Championship next week at Baltusrol in New Jersey.

