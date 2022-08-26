Fun finale

PALMDALE — Two high school runners finished first for the men and women at the final race of the Antelope Valley Summer Cross Country Series on Thursday, as they prepare for their senior year of varsity cross country.
Knight senior Miguel Soria and Quartz Hill senior Laisette Rachal will return to Pelona Vista Park in less than a month to run a Golden League meet that will use a slightly different course at the park that has become the home to most high school cross country races.
Soria was the overall winner of the series finale on Thursday, winning with a time of 19 minutes and one second. Rachal was the first female finisher with a time of 20 minutes even.
“I know a lot of high schools didn’t come out, like Highland, Quartz Hill,” Soria said. “They have really good teams. I’m not too excited, because I know there’s still a lot of work to be put in, so this is just a start. Nice way to wrap up the Summer Series.”
Soria said he believes he ran in the last Summer Series before COVID, in 2019.
“I believe I came in at 31 minutes, so I’ve come a long way since then,” Soria said. “It’s not my first time spectating, because my siblings did this. I have a brother Francisco. He used to be really good.”
Soria finished 34th in the Golden League cross country finals last season.
“It’s really good practice, because it’s not the exact same course, but those hills, it’s really good practice getting used to those hills,” Soria said. “Those hills are killer.
“So far I’ve been practicing slightly earlier in the afternoon, down further east. There, it’s really flat. There’s a lot of wind over there, but it’s still pretty hot. Right now, it’s a little bit later. It wasn’t too bad. I got acclimated to it I guess.”
The temperature at the start of the race was 90 degrees, slightly cooler than the 93 degrees of last week.
It was the third race Soria ran in the four-race series.
“It feels really good,” he said. “This past week, for the first four days of the week, I was out sick. So I was worried about sub-20 in the first place, but in the end I ended up getting first.
“I feel really good. I don’t know how to describe it. I was really tired, but I pulled through. Surprised actually, I was not expecting it.”
Besides getting over an illness, Soria said he finished fifth last week and fourth two weeks ago.
Rachal was running the Summer Series for the first time this year, but thinks she ran it three years ago.
“Pretty hard, because I ran this morning,” Rachal said. “Exhausted. I didn’t want to come out here, honestly, but I thought, ‘Why not?’ It’s super fun. It’s very good.
“I didn’t even know this was happening. My parents just told me this morning when I was going out for a run. Might as well go and see how I do.”
She said she was slower than her regular time.
“I haven’t been out here, running this kind of event, but I have been trail running with my cross country team,” Rachal said. “My coach wants us to get used to the heat, because our races are going to be in the afternoon. But it’s getting really hot and I don’t want to end up passing out at school, but have to get used to it. We usually run in the mornings to get it out of the way.
“It was kind of nice weather. It was a little windy, though. I would rather have it with no wind, so I could have a good time.”
Rachal said she was unable to participate in the Golden League cross country finals last year due to an injury.
She has an offer to Michigan University and wants to make the qualifying times.
Palmdale resident Jerry Garcia, 44, finished second overall with a time of 19:38.
Garcia, a firefighter with the U.S. Forest Service, was running in the Summer Series for the first time. He moved to the Antelope Valley in 2020 and lives approximately a mile from the park.
“I just found out we were running this race today at 4:30 p.m.,” Garcia said. “We just showed up. Did a warmup run and gave a good crack at it. Definitely want to come back and support this. I think it’s great that they have a lot of high school kids.
“I got into running later in my life. I didn’t do cross country. I like to do trail running, road racing.”
Garcia said he was surprised by the pace of the high school runners.
“With the cross country kids, they go out hard, fast,” Garcia said. “It kind of shook me.”
He liked the course.
“The course was beautiful, well marked,” he said. “Ate a little wind on that back side, but I think with everyone behind and the guy ahead of me, it’s just that type of atmosphere. That’s what I love about the running community, just the atmosphere. The cheering. Pushing you. All levels of runners. I’m glad we came out.”
Garcia said he took a little water bottle with him on the run.
“I imagine if I didn’t have it, I’d be licking my lips the whole time and probably dry heaving,” Garcia said. “I think it’s important to have a little sip, not too much.
“Definitely dry. No wind, but not too bad. I like it.”
Sebastian Garcia, 15, finished third overall, after placing seventh last week with a time of 20:49.5.
David Montenegro finished fifth overall after finishing ninth and 10th earlier in the series.
Series co-founder Jeanette Wells, 85, ran the race.
“It was hot,” Wells said. “It was OK. It seemed harder. It was fun. I do it because I love it.
“Two years off hurts when you’re my age.”
High Desert Runners club member James Mitchell directed the race, taking over from long-time series organizer Alan Brown.
Mitchell recognized Brown before the race and Brown got a round of applause from the crowd of 108 runners and spectators. The race has had approximately that number of runners for the final three races.
Following the tradition of previous series finales, the runners were welcomed at the finish with not just water and Gatorade, but watermelon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.