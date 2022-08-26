Fun finale

 Skip to main content
Antelope Valley Summer Cross Country Series | Week 4 Finale

Series comes to an end at Pelona Vista Park

PALMDALE — Two high school runners finished first for the men and women at the final race of the Antelope Valley Summer Cross Country Series on Thursday, as they prepare for their senior year of varsity cross country.

Knight senior Miguel Soria and Quartz Hill senior Laisette Rachal will return to Pelona Vista Park in less than a month to run a Golden League meet that will use a slightly different course at the park that has become the home to most high school cross country races.

