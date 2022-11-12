Chargers Tillery Football

Associated Press

Chargers defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (99) celebrates a sack during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Dec. 5, in Cincinnati. Tillery was already expected to be in his last season with the Chargers after the team declined to exercise his fifth-year option during the offseason. It turns out the exit happened sooner, as he was released on Friday.

 Zach Bolinger

COSTA MESA — Jerry Tillery was already expected to be in his last season with the Los Angeles Chargers after the team declined to exercise his fifth-year option during the offseason. It turns out the exit happened sooner.

Tillery hit the NFL’s waiver wire on Friday after the team announced Thursday night they would release him. The defensive lineman was the Chargers’ first-round pick in 2019, going 28th overall in the NFL draft.

