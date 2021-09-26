PALMDALE — The Palmdale football team is still trying to find its identity.
It’s a yearly search most teams use preseason games for, but this is far from a typical season and the Falcons, like many other teams in the Antelope Valley, have had their season affected by COVID.
Palmdale was playing its first Golden League game on Friday, and after signs of not playing in two weeks, the Falcons recovered to beat Antelope Valley 34-0 at Palmdale High School.
“I thought we started slow, but that’s expected after some of these guys haven’t played in 21 days,” Palmdale coach Eric Nickols said. “I thought we finished really well in the second half.
“We’re still at that stage, I know it’s Week Five in the season, but we’re still at that stage where we had 10 starters out versus Canyon. We got the Pete Knight game canceled. We’re still in that moment where we’re trying to find what we do well, how it clicks, who we like where. It’s going to take some time. So I think we really need to take the next two weeks and focus on what we’re doing. Practice with a purpose and that purpose is to get together as a team and come together as a unit and work.”
The Falcons (2-2, 1-0) were scheduled to open league play against Knight on Sept. 17, but the game was canceled due to COVID. Palmdale was missing 10 starters for its final preseason game, a 23-22 loss versus Canyon on Sept. 10.
“Some of us haven’t played in two weeks,” Palmdale senior quarterback Kadin Newton said. “Some of us haven’t played in three weeks because of COVID, but it was good for all of us to be back 100 percent. We’ve just got to be able to get back to practice and get back to where we were two weeks ago.
“Coach Nickols talked to us; we’ve got to get to a point where we’re just rolling, because we’re at a stopping point. We don’t know if we’re going to be that team Week Four or Week Five, where we know what we want to do for the rest of the season and be able to get rolling and not try to find new things.”
While the abbreviated spring season went relatively smoothly for most teams, although some did not play, most Valley teams fall under the purview of the LA County Department of Public Health.
“When L.A. County Department of Health said that all athletes need to be tested for COVID,” Nickols said. “We started testing and we had a couple of positives and then we had numerous guys out due to contact tracing and that was the killer there. The guys just being next to someone. Our kids were asymptomatic. They didn’t know they had COVID until they tested. We follow guidelines and they still said ‘Let’s shut it down as a precaution.’”
Several Valley teams have had games canceled due to COVID and COVID protocols.
Quartz Hill had almost a month without a game after its season opener on Aug. 20, having two preseason games canceled, while Antelope Valley had one preseason game canceled.
There is not much leeway in football schedules to reschedule or make up the canceled games.
“I’m not too sure,” Nickols said of makeup games. “They came in and canceled the game. I didn’t have a choice and as far as making it up, we’ll play anywhere, any time. We’d like to. Within the short week, I understand CIF allows two games per week, but the scheduling and the logistics of that in the Golden League, I don’t know if it’s going to happen. I feel bad. I know Pete Knight is a good team and I would love the challenge of playing them.”
Nickols said he isn’t sure what the protocol is for determining a league champion and playoff berths if more league games are canceled.
“We’ve already had Knight-Palmdale game canceled. Moving forward, if more games are canceled, the Golden League constitution says this is how champions are determined and playoff berths are given,” Nickols said. “Moving forward someone is going to have to look at all that stuff and say we’re going to have to decide in another fashion I guess. I’ve always liked to just decide it on the field, but if things go sideways, who knows.”
The Falcons decided their own fate on the field on Friday and may have found their identity.
Palmdale spread the ball around on offense, with four different players carrying the ball, and used an aggressive defense to shut out Antelope Valley.
The Falcons’ defense held the Antelopes to 96 total yards in offense, stifling their running game for 85 yards on 42 carries.
Palmdale also forced three turnovers. Senior Anthony Woods and sophomore Kevin Lane both had fumble recoveries and one sack apiece.
“We just took it on the chin and keep moving,” Antelope Valley coach Jermaine Lewis said. “We depend on the run and couldn’t get the run game going. Once that happened, we just couldn’t get any momentum. Nothing was going right.
“Caught some breaks and got some turnovers. Defense played well. Just ran out of gas.”
Palmdale has five league games remaining on its schedule, starting with Friday’s game at Littlerock.
“We have a lot to prove, especially coming off of how we finished last season,” said Kadin Newton, a four-year varsity player. “I feel like we could have played a lot better and me and all the other seniors coming back, we just want to end with a bang.”
Antelope Valley travels to Highland on Friday.
Delayed loss
California City lost at Mira Monte 42-0 on Saturday morning.
The game was originally scheduled for Friday night, but was postponed due to smoke from wild fire.
The two teams had a 10 a.m. kickoff on Saturday.
It was the first shutout in program history for Mira Monte and the second consecutive shutout loss to open the season for the Ravens, who open High Desert League play on Friday at Bishop.
The Ravens have played only one preseason game that was originally on their schedule and went almost a month between their first and second games.
California City also had a coaching change a week before the season began.
