FRESNO — The CIF-Central Section Division V Championship game wasn’t quite what the Boron softball team was hoping for to cap off their successful season.
The No. 1 Bobcats, making their first championship appearance in 22 years, lost to No. 2 Caruthers 14-4 after committing five uncharacteristic errors on Saturday at Margie Wright Diamond at Fresno State.
“I believe it was just nerves, because everything else was just a game,” Boron coach Mitch Nakaahiki said. “But I’m thinking we got this stirred up in our heads that this is the championship.”
The loss, however, did not negate the solid season Boron had as the loss was just the second of the season for the squad. The Bobcats’ only loss of the regular season was a 16-1 loss to Vasquez on March 9.
“I’m very proud of my ballplayers,” Nakaahiki said. “They just did awesome this year. I can’t say anything bad about them. This is just a game where we didn’t prepare mentally, I think. But we prepared physically. … But I’m really proud of them for taking me this far.”
The game was tight until the fourth inning, where the Bobcats (21-2) made their first two errors and Caruthers scored four runs to take a 6-1 lead.
Boron sophomore pitcher Hailey Davis was replaced in the circle in the fourth inning when what should have been the third out turned into an error to allow the inning to continue.
Davis allowed five runs, four earned, on five hits and one walk, while striking out eight batters in 3.2 innings.
“I feel like we could have hit a little bit better,” Davis said. “We always hit good, but we came into this game thinking, ‘It’s all right if we win or lose, we got here and that’s all that matters.’”
Senior third baseman Tatum Wiggs switched places with Davis and took over the pitching duties, despite not pitching for three weeks because of a wrist injury on her left wrist, her glove side.
Wiggs was charged with nine runs, five earned, on eight hits, one walk and one intentional walk, while striking out four in 3.1 innings.
“My last at-bat, my wrist cracked again, and it was just pretty painful from then on,” Wiggs said. “We struggled making a play, so just the long inning and the pain in the wrist, I think I did the best I could.”
Caruthers sophomore Giselle Aguirre was 3-for-4 with two doubles, three runs and two RBIs, while freshman Kayla Carpenter was also 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs. Junior pitcher Morgan Trigueiro was 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and two runs, while senior Paige Sterling went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, an intentional walk and two RBIs.
An offensive highlight for the Bobcats was junior Jordan Davis’ solo home run over the right-field fence to make it 6-2 in the bottom of the fourth inning. It was a big run for Jordan, as she had several family members from Fresno attend the game.
“Oh my God, it was the best feeling ever,” Jordan said. “I was so happy. I was so excited. This is my hometown, so my whole family came. It was really nice.”
Kaili York went 2-for-4 with a run as the leadoff batter for the Bobcats and Hailey Davis finished 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run. Hailey was named Boron’s Most Inspirational Player by CIF officials.
“I kind of had a feeling it was going to be either me or Kaili, just from how we played and everything,” Hailey said. “But I feel like they knew the story behind it all and I just worked at it really hard this season.”
Hailey said she liked playing at the college stadium.
“I loved it,” she said. “It’s probably the best thing I could ever imagine.”
Wiggs was 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run, while junior Carolina Jaurequi and senior Addison Tarrow each had RBI singles.
“Overall, it was a good season,” Wiggs said. “I don’t think any Boron team has been to a championship game in a very long time, so it’s definitely good for us.”
Trigueiro was named the Blue Raiders’ Most Inspirational Player after allowing just four runs, three earned, on eight hits and one walk with 10 strikeouts in seven innings.
Boron reached the championship game by defeating North (Bakersfield) 13-2, Bishop Union 6-2 and Fresno Christian 5-3. The Bobcats won an undefeated High Desert League title with a 14-0 record.
“We made it pretty far, so I’m really proud of everybody,” said Jordan, who added she was grateful to get to play at Fresno State. “We’ve tried really hard to get this far and we did it.”
Seven players on the softball roster were part of the Boron girls basketball team, which finished the regular season 20-0 before losing in the first round of the Division IV playoffs — a division too high for the tiny, but mighty Bobcats.
“It’s another situation where a D-IV team got brought down and a D-VI team got brought up and we’re playing each other with just groups of people we shouldn’t be competing against,” Wiggs said.
Caruthers (20-11) reached the championship game by defeating Fresno 18-4, Mt. Whitney 11-8 and Washington Union 11-2. The Blue Raiders finished third in the West Sequoia League with an 8-4 record. Orange Cove, the West Sequoia League champion, defeated Mission Prep, 10-0, in the Division IV title game on Saturday.
Boron is losing just three seniors to graduation in Wiggs, Tarrow and Gracynn Hiegel.
The players are hoping to be right back in the championship game next year.
“I’m hoping we get it next year,” Jordan Davis said. “I’m pretty confident in our team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.