Frustrated Lobos

ORANGE — The Littlerock boys soccer team was frustrated.
The Lobos were frustrated that their historic season came to an end with a 2-0 loss to Orange Lutheran in the CIF State Division IV South Regional Championship match on Saturday night at Orange Coast College.
Littlerock was frustrated that a close, physical match came down to two second-half penalty kicks for Orange Lutheran.
The Lobos were frustrated they were not able to avenge a 3-0 loss to Orange Lutheran in the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 championship match on Feb. 23 at Littlerock High School.
“I think we played great,” Littlerock sophomore Adrian Villafranco said. “We made it a good game. We kept it 0-0.
“Sometimes at away games the refs, they tend to help out the other team a little bit more. It happens. We have to move on. We’ve got next year.”
The Lobos finish the season with an 18-3-4 record, advanced to their first championship match, qualified for the State playoffs for the first time and won two State playoff games to advance to the regional championship.
“First time ever, it means a lot, a lot to me,” Littlerock co-coach Javier Meza said of the Lobos’ playoff run. “I’ve been here 17, 18 years, history. It’s never happened before. To come this far, it feels great.
“They played awesome. They played a wonderful game. They didn’t give up until the last minute. I think with those two PKs we would have done better. It’s OK. It’s soccer. We’ll be back next year, stronger. Everybody is coming back next year. We’re losing two seniors. We’ve got a young team. They did a good job. Wonderful job. I’m proud of my boys.”
The two teams played a scoreless first half. Orange Lutheran scored all three goals in the first half of the first meeting in the Southern Section championship match.
“I think we played better than the other final, the CIF final,” Littlerock junior Angel Montes De Oca said. “I think we played better than them, but at the end of the day, the refs were on their side. They’re home. They have all the advantage here, but I think we kept them.”
The Lobos couldn’t capitalize on three free kicks inside the 20-yard line to start the second half, but the Lancers quickly answered on the other end.
Two Orange Lutheran shots were deflected by Littlerock defenders in the 47th minute, but then a Littlerock player was called for a foul in the box.
“It kind of felt like an unfair game, but it happens,” Montes De Oca said. “It happens for a reason. The refs decided to call it and they called it. We can’t do anything about it, but all we needed to do was score.
“Hopefully, next year we come back stronger and win a ring.”
Orange Lutheran senior Jayden Jimenez converted the penalty kick in the 48th minute, giving the Lancers a 1-0 lead.
“We talk about it too,” Meza said. “They scored on us, the first goal, we’ve got to put our head up and we did. We did a great job.”
Littlerock was unable to capitalize on a corner kick by Villafranco in the 54th minute.
The Lobos were given a free kick right on the line of the box on a foul after the free kick, with Littlerock arguing it should have been a penalty kick.
The free kick by Littlerock junior Anthony Contreras Rueda was deflected on a diving save by Orange Lutheran junior goalie Dillan Danks, who played the second half after sophomore Ayden Santana played the first half.
“We were pretty strong,” Littlerock senior Antonio Chavez III said. “We really wanted to win, but it was really hard, battling with ourselves in the head, with the refs. I feel we really wanted it this time. We gave it our all. I hope they can take it next year. I think those guys are strong.
“It was fun. Us seniors got to look good for the younger guys. I think I did our part on that. I hope they can leave a legacy for the Littlerock Lobos. We had a good run. A really strong run and I’m proud of us.”
Orange Lutheran was able to take advantage of an opportunity five minutes later.
Littlerock was whistled for a handball in the box and Orange Lutheran was awarded another penalty kick, which senior Hayden Snyder converted, giving the Lancers a 2-0 lead in the 59th minute.
“It’s unfortunate the ref had to mess up the game like that,” Villafranco said. “It was such a beautiful game. We all played together, the other team, we were respecting each other. That stuff happens and then the ref starts losing the game and that’s when all the bad stuff happens.”
Villafranco had a shot from 15 yards deflected by a diving Danks in the 66th minute.
While the game was extremely physical throughout, with a lot of contact allowed by the referee, the match started to get confrontational late in the match.
A Littlerock player was issued a yellow card near the Orange Lutheran sideline in the 67th minute and it erupted into a confrontation in front of the Lancers’ bench, with several players being issued yellow cards.
“It felt unfair, but we really try to be with ourselves in the head and stay composed and give our all until the last minute,” Chavez III said. “Those boys gave it their all and I’m proud of them. I’m really proud of them.”
There were two more confrontations near the Orange Lutheran sideline during stoppage time, the second occurring after the official signaled there would be two minutes of stoppage time, but he whistled the end of the game soon after.
“We’re a small school,” Montes De Oca said. “We keep together. We tried our best to come out here and perform.”
Littlerock junior Anthony Labra had a header deflected after a corner kick by sophomore Adrian Alvarez in the 73rd minute.
“I’m just proud of my boys,” Meza said. “We’ve just got to be back stronger next year.”
Littlerock freshman goalie Nelson Flores deflected a free kick from 15 yards in the 76th minute by Orange Lutheran junior Hector Arellanes.
Orange Lutheran junior Ethan Phillips missed on a shot from 8 yards in stoppage time, off a cross pass.
The two teams played to a scoreless first half.
The Lancers controlled the pace early at the start of the match, patiently passing, looking for an opening before advancing.
Littlerock freshman goalie Nelson Flores made a save on a 40-yard free kick in the 17th minute.
Orange Lutheran missed on a solid opportunity in the 24th minute, when Arellanes had a loose ball on a cross in front of the net and an open right side of the goal, but chipped the ball wide right.
Littlerock sophomore Joaquin Garcia had a shot from 8 yards go wide left in the 25th minute.
Flores saved a header by Orange Lutheran senior Jordi Pineda off a corner kick in the 30th minute.
“Obviously they were very motivated to beat us from the previous game,” Orange Lutheran second-year coach Mike Oseguera said. “I think we came out maybe a little complacent. Had some early chances and I think that, because we didn’t finish them, we kind of slowed down when they ramped up. Then we were able to put those two chances away. Our keeper came up huge for us. He was the difference today, for sure.”
It was the first State Regional Championship for Orange Luthern, after winning their first CIF-Southern Section title outright. Oseguera said the Lancers were co-champions in their first championship in 1999.
“I thought it was a very difficult game,” Oseguera said. “Littlerock did a good job, just making it difficult for us. They’re a super tough team to break down. They play good defense. They’ve got talented guys going forward.
“We got fortunate with two penalty kicks. Our goalkeeper came up huge for us against them. It could have gone either way.”
