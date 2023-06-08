 Skip to main content
Women’s Volleyball | College Signing | Quartz Hill High School

From Royal to Sunbird

QH’s Plantinga to play volleyball at Fresno Pacific

When recent Quartz Hill graduate Rachel Plantinga was deciding where to continue her volleyball career in college, one school stood out to her above all the rest — Fresno Pacific University.

“I think Fresno (Pacific) was not only in line with my desired education, but it also had a lot of the same moral values,” Plantinga said at her signing day in February. “So I think that is really important going into college, especially with a sport, you know you’re going to be with a family. They were just very accepting and friendly and they wanted me to be there, so I wanted to be there.”

