From Royal to Sunbird

When recent Quartz Hill graduate Rachel Plantinga was deciding where to continue her volleyball career in college, one school stood out to her above all the rest — Fresno Pacific University.
“I think Fresno (Pacific) was not only in line with my desired education, but it also had a lot of the same moral values,” Plantinga said at her signing day in February. “So I think that is really important going into college, especially with a sport, you know you’re going to be with a family. They were just very accepting and friendly and they wanted me to be there, so I wanted to be there.”
Plantinga was looking at a few other schools, but the feeling she had when she visited Fresno Pacific outweighed the other offers.
“I had a few colleges on the East Coast and one in Texas, but I just never really felt the connection that I did at FPU, so I just feel I’m going to get the most out of this school,” she said.
Plantinga signed her National Letter of Intent to play outside hitter at the Christian School in front of family, friends, teammates, coaches, faculty and staff in February in the Quartz Hill library.
She will be playing for the NCAA Division II program this fall under second-year head coach Mike MacNeill.
“He reminds me a lot of a teacher I have here, Mr. (Casey) Jenison, but he’s just really friendly and he’s not intimidating to talk to,” Plantinga said about her new coach. “He knows a lot about volleyball, too, so I know I’m going to improve on my volleyball skills and he’s going to lead me through a lot there.”
She also said she likes Fresno Pacific’s compact campus.
“It’s very small, it’s smaller than Quartz Hill, more compact, but it’s not overwhelming or anything,” she said. “It’s great.”
Plantinga plans on studying biology at FPU in the hopes of eventually becoming a forensic scientist. She was inspired by taking a forensics class with Ms. Tawny Estrada at Quartz Hill.
“Ms. Estrada is the forensics teacher here and she kind of encouraged me and inspired me to do this,” Plantinga said. “It’s just really interesting to me and I just feel drawn to do it.”
She added she might also minor in criminology.
Plantinga was named to the all-Golden League first team in the fall for the second consecutive season and was also named to the all-CIF Southern Section Division 5 first team.
She graduated in gold as a member of CSF and was a valedictorian at Quartz Hill. She was on the Principal’s List every semester, earning an academic letter. Her scholarship to Fresno Pacific is academic, covering about half of her tuition.
She credits her time at Quartz Hill for her success.
“I love this program,” she said. “It’s such a learning experience, because it’s high competitive volleyball. Quartz Hill in volleyball is pretty good in the league. I learned a lot and I’m really blessed to have been taught here and coached here.
“The academics is amazing, too. They offer amazing classes, of course, that I learned that I want to major in biology. I’m just really blessed to be here.”
Plantinga was coached by Dave Gutierrez at Quartz Hill and at AV Impact Volleyball Club, for which she was grateful. She said she was also grateful for her parents, Joel and Teresa Plantinga, honorary grandparents, Tom and Debra Utley, and all of her coaches, friends and teammates.
“I definitely want to thank my parents and Mr. Tom and Ms. Debra just being at every game,” Plantinga said. “Just everyone, all my teammates, definitely Coach G., for sure, because he’s just taken me since eighth grade and formed me into being a player that can play in college.”
Her advice for anyone hoping to play sports and get a scholarship for college is to email coaches often.
“Email everyone (emails are free),” she said. “Always have a question to ask coaches, be confident in your performance, fake a smile, be honest with coaches, know there are going to be ups and downs, be a versatile player.”
