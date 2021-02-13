Two years ago, local competitive swim team Frog Aquatics partnered with Special Olympics Southern California (SOSC) Antelope Valley Area, organizing fundraisers and swim meets for Special Olympic and Frog Aquatics swimmers with Antelope Valley Area Director Deneese Thompson and Co-Director Kimberly Thompson.
The Coronavirus pandemic has taken away the physical swim meets for now, but that hasn’t stopped the swim club from aiding their friends at the Special Olympics.
The directors for the SOSC created the “Move Across California” program, which encourages making a team of 10 or more athletes to complete a 1,000-mile virtual journey. The journey includes virtual pit stops across the state and is a fundraiser for Special Olympics Southern California. Teams can track their movement, walking or running, online and through a special app to earn points for their team.
Through this endeavor, Frog Aquatics has continued to raise funds and bring awareness to the Special Olympics program.
“Frog Aquatics is really a community team, and our spirit is about giving back and helping others,” said Linda Arquieta-Herrera, owner of Frog Aquatics.
Move Across California began on Feb. 1 and runs until March 13. Frog Aquatics has raised $640 so far, more than twice its goal of $300.
“The team is amazing,” said Frog Aquatics co-head coach Katey Carlson. “We have swimmers and grandparents and of course our wonderful coaches involved. We have surpassed our goal and now community members have joined our team!
“We’re so honored to participate and work with Special Olympics of Southern California Antelope Valley Area. Theirs is a mission filled with hope, friendship and expanding horizons. The SOSC stands as an example to many of us by focusing on the well-being of each athlete. I hope that we can all join in and encourage communities to reach out, be active and empower young athletes.”
Move Across California has raised $49,015, almost half its goal of $100,000.
“Special Olympics Southern California enriches the lives of children and adults with intellectual disabilities and their communities through sports, education and athlete health,” said SOSC AV Area Co-Director Kimberly Thompson. “Every dollar raised through Move Across California not only provides free year-round sports training and competition for our athletes, it also gives them empowerment, joy and improved health.”
Frog Aquatics will continue to raise money for the cause through March 13. If you would like to join their team or donate to the team, contact Frog Aquatics through their website at www.frogaquaticsteam.com or call Arquieta-Herrera at 661-644-0101.
For more information on Move Across California, visit fundraising.sosc.org and click on the Move Across California logo in the top left corner.
