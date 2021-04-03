High School Football | Week Three Scores

Thursday’s Score

• Damien 21, Paraclete 10

Friday’s Scores

• Knight vs. Littlerock, no score reported

• Eastside 40, Lancaster 16

• Highland 25, Quartz Hill 14

• Palmdale 34, Antelope Valley 7

 

