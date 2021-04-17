Desert Christian Football

ALAN HENDRY/Valley Press

KNIGHT STAR — Desert Christian’s David Hubbard (14) tackles a Sage Oak player in the first quarter of Friday’s game at Antelope Valley College. Hubbard was all over the place as the Knights’ captain for the game and led his team to a 62-2 victory. He started the scoring with a 50-yard punt return in the first quarter. He went on to rush for two more touchdowns in the first half — a 52-yard run and a 65-yard run. Hubbard also collected an interception and had several key tackles in the first half. He was one of several Desert Christian seniors honored before the game.

High school football | Week Five schedule

Friday’s Scores

• Desert Christian 62, Sage Oak 2

• Sierra Canyon 51, Paraclete 2

• Highland 47, Eastside 0

• Quartz Hill 55, Littlerock 6

• Knight vs. Antelope Valley, no score reported

• Palmdale vs. Lancaster, no score reported

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.