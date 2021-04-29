LANCASTER — The Paraclete girls basketball team defeated Rosamond 63-31 in a nonleague game at Paraclete High School on Wednesday.
Paraclete freshman Layla Davis scored a game-high 25 points, junior Yitzel Serna scored 13 and sophomore Hunter Hudson finished with 12 points.
Rosamond senior Jazmine Borrego scored 23 points for Rosamond.
Davis is no averaging 25.3 points per game this season for the Spirits (2-2), including 30 points, 19 rebounds and six blocks in a double overtime loss at Notre Dame on Saturday.
Paraclete will play at Brentwood on Friday in its league opener.
Baseball
Quartz Hill 12, Littlerock 1 (5)
QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill baseball team defeated Littlerock 12-1 in a five-inning Golden League game at Quartz Hill High School on Wednesday.
The Royals (10-2, 4-1) outhit Littlerock 12-2 and broke open the game with nine runs in the bottom of the third inning.
Quartz Hill sophomore leadoff batter Anthony Jones went 2-for-2 with two runs scored and two RBIs, junior Issac Gonzalez also drove in two runs and sophomores Logan Reddemann and Nicolas Steed and seniors Mason Johnson and Cole Vargas all scored two runs apiece.
Reddemann also struck out seven in five innings, giving up one run on two hits and one walk.
Quartz Hill plays at Littlerock on Friday and hosts Highland on Saturday.
Girls Soccer
Palmdale Aerospace 2,
Rosamond 1
PALMDALE — The Palmdale Aerospace Academy girls soccer team edged Rosamond 2-1 in a non-league game on Tuesday.
Alexy Finch scored the lone goal for the Roadrunners on an assist by Michaela Gaddis.
“Aerospace is a well-coached team, they did more things right than we did,” Rosamond coach Mark Notterman said. “Our girls continue to improve every game. I’m excited for the next set of league games.”
Rosamond (1-4) hosts Frazier Mountain in a High Desert League game on Friday.
Girls Basketball
Highland 49, Knight 32
PALMDALE — The Highland girls basketball team remained undefeated in the Golden League with a 49-32 victory at Knight High on Tuesday.
Kimberly Leon led the Bulldogs with 20 points, making six 3-pointers.
Highland led Knight 34-29 before outscoring the Hawks 15-3 in the fourth quarter.
Knight junior Blessing McBride led the Hawks with 12 points, eight rebounds, three blocks and two assists, sophomore Riley Asp had 10 points and eight rebounds and junior Oluwatoyin Sunday added 10 rebounds, five steals and two blocks.
Quartz Hill 72, Palmdale 47
QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill girls basketball team defeated Palmdale 72-47 in a Golden League game on Tuesday.
Freshman point guard Mandy Frozina led the Royals (5-2) with 17 points, followed by Demi Green, who scored 16 points off the bench.
Palmdale’s Mariah Thomas led all scorers with 32 points.
Quartz Hill hosts Lancaster (6-1) on Friday, while Palmdale (3-4) hosts Knight (4-3).
