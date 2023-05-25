French Open Tennis Preview

Associated Press

Spectators take photos on their smartphones of a new statue of Spain’s Rafael Nadal at the French Open on May 31, 2021 in Paris, France. This year’s French Open will be the first since 1998 with neither Rafael Nadal nor Roger Federer in the field.

 

 Christophe Ena

There’s a reason a statue of Rafael Nadal stands outside Court Philippe Chatrier on the southwest outskirts of Paris.

No player ever lorded over any Grand Slam tennis tournament the way Nadal has ruled the French Open, winning it year after year after year for a read-it-again-to-make-sure total of 14 times. It is impossible to overstate what a monumental development it is that Nadal’s name will be absent from the bracket when play begins Sunday.

