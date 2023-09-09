Dodgers Nationals Baseball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter J.D. Martinez (left)celebrates with teammate Freddie Freeman (right) after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning against the Washington Nationals, Friday, in Washington. Freeman doubled later in the game to set the franchise record for doubles.

 Stephanie Scarbrough

WASHINGTON — J.D. Martinez homered and drove in three runs in his return from the injured list, Freddie Freeman set a Dodgers record with his 53rd double of the season, and Los Angeles beat the Washington Nationals 8-5 on Friday night.

Max Muncy and Kiké Hernandez had solo shots for Los Angeles, which reduced its magic number in the NL West to eight. The Dodgers lead Arizona by 13 games and hold the tiebreaker over the Diamondbacks.

