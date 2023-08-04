Athletics Dodgers Baseball

Associated Press

The Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman (5) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the Oakland Athletics on Thursday in Los Angeles. Freeman had three hits in the Dodgers’ 8-2 victory to complete a three-game sweep.

 Ashley Landis

LOS ANGELES — Freddie Freeman is dialed in at the right time as the Los Angeles Dodgers picked up a much-needed series sweep.

The All-Star first baseman had three hits and continued his torrid pace at the plate Thursday night as the Dodgers beat the Oakland Athletics 8-2.

