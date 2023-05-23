Dodgers Braves Baseball

Associated Press

The Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman (5) gestures as he runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run against his former team, the Atlanta Braves, in the fifth inning on Monday in Atlanta. The Dodgers won 8-6.

ATLANTA — A matchup of teams with the National League’s best records was also a comparison of depleted rotations.

Thanks to Freddie Freeman and J.D. Martinez, the Dodgers had more offensive support for their shaky starting pitching. Freeman’s three-run homer in the fifth inning gave Los Angeles the lead, Martinez had four hits, including two homers, and the NL West leaders rallied past the Atlanta Braves 8-6 on Monday night.

