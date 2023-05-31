Nationals Dodgers Baseball

Associated Press

The Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman (5) returns to the dugout after scoring off of a sacrifice fly hit by J.D. Martinez during the third inning against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday in Los Angeles. 

LOS ANGELES — Freddie Freeman and J.D. Martinez powered the Los Angeles Dodgers — again.

Freeman extended his hitting streak to 19 games, capping a four-hit game with an eighth-inning homer, and Martinez went deep for the third straight game as the Dodgers beat the Washington Nationals 9-3 on Tuesday night.

