The Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman (5) celebrates his two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks with Mookie Betts (50) during the third inning on Wednesday in Los Angeles. The Dodgers won 7-0 to finish a three-game sweep of Arizona.

LOS ANGELES — Freddie Freeman and Jason Heyward hit two-run homers in the third inning, Mookie Betts had his 18th multi-hit game in August and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-0 on Wednesday night for a three-game sweep.

The Dodgers' 24 wins in August is the most since the franchise moved to Los Angeles. They are one win away for the most in a month, set by the Brooklyn Dodgers in July 1947 and August 1953.

