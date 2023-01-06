Bruins Kings Hockey

Associated Press

Boston Bruins left wing A.J. Greer, left, falls as he battles with Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty during the first period of an NHL hockey game on Thursday in Los Angeles.

 Mark J. Terrill

LOS ANGELES  — After a cross-country trip, the Boston Bruins followed up their win in the Winter Classic with another milestone victory.

Trent Frederic scored twice in 34 seconds during the third period as the Bruins extended their point streak to 12 games and posted their 30th win of the season with a 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night.

