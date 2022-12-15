APTOPIX WCup France Morocco Soccer

Associated Press

France players celebrate at the end of their World Cup semifinal soccer match against Morocco on Wednesday at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. France won 2-0 and will play Argentina in Sunday’s final.

AL KHOR, Qatar — Kylian Mbappé vs. Lionel Messi.

Soccer’s latest superstar against perhaps the sport’s greatest player in the World Cup final just about everyone was hoping for.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.