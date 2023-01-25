Ducks Coyotes Hockey

Associated Press

Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler (center) celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes with centers Adam Henrique (14) and Trevor Zegras (11) during the second period, Tuesday, in Tempe, Ariz. The Ducks won 5-2.

 

 Ross D. Franklin

TEMPE, Ariz. — Troy Terry saw his teammate go down, the referee's hand go up for a major penalty and kept skating. Using some nifty stickhandling, he weaved around a defender and scored before the offending Arizona player could be sent to the penalty box.

Cam Fowler scored once the power play started and the Anaheim Ducks used a rare fast start to beat the Coyotes 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.