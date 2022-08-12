St Jude Championship Golf

Associated Press

Si Woo Kim smiles after making an eagle from the 18th fairway during the first round of the St. Jude Championship, Thursday, in Memphis, Tenn. Kim shot a 62 to tie for the early lead.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rickie Fowler and Jason Day faced enough stress just to make sure they got into the PGA Tour’s postseason. Now that they’re here, they want to keep going.

Fowler had a change of caddies and putters and finally started to see some putts fall, though still not enough to his liking. Day recovered from a spiked fever and burning sensation in his eyes and played bogey-free Thursday at the TPC Southwind. Both had a 5-under 65.

