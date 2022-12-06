 Skip to main content
Men’s College Basketball | AVC Gregg Anderson Memorial Tournament

Fourth-place finish

AVC drops last two games in Gregg Anderson Tourney

LANCASTER — One play doesn’t win or lose a game for a team, but one play certainly changed the momentum in the game between Pasadena City College and the Antelope Valley College men’s basketball team.

PCC opened the second half on a 12-0 run and AVC couldn’t respond as the Lancers dropped the Marauders 75-65, in the third-place game at the annual Gregg Anderson Memorial Tournament.

