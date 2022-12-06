Fourth-place finish

LANCASTER — One play doesn’t win or lose a game for a team, but one play certainly changed the momentum in the game between Pasadena City College and the Antelope Valley College men’s basketball team.
PCC opened the second half on a 12-0 run and AVC couldn’t respond as the Lancers dropped the Marauders 75-65, in the third-place game at the annual Gregg Anderson Memorial Tournament.
“In all of our losses we’ve had the lead,” AVC head coach John Taylor said. “We took some ill-advised shots. We seem to always want that quick basket.”
The Marauders led 39-29 just before halftime. The Lancers made a free throw to cut the lead to 39-30. The second free throw was missed, but PCC grabbed the offensive rebound and scored the layup to cut the lead to seven, 39-32.
That play didn’t lose the game for the Marauders, but it gave the Lancers a tremendous amount of confidence and helped them go on their run to start the second half.
The Marauders (4-5) played in the third-place game after it lost the previous night to Victor Valley College. AVC hasn’t won its own tournament since 2015. Ventura defeated Victor Valley to win its second consecutive tournament title.
AVC used a 12-2 run late in the first half, with the score tied 27-27, to earn a 39-29 lead.
“Our biggest thing is we get leads, but we can’t secure them,” All-Tourney pick Joshua Assiff said. “We have to continue to trust ourselves on every play. At times, we settled for shots and one play can’t win the game for us. We can’t get 10 or 100 points on one play, it just doesn’t happen. We have to stay composed and we have to capitalize on their mistakes. We have to remain mentally tough.”
The Marauders seemingly had a comfortable 39-32 lead at halftime, but basketball is a game of runs and PCC (6-5) quickly went ahead 44-39 to start the second half. The Marauders’ Josh Montiano broke AVC’s drought with a jumper at 16:00.
The Marauders got within striking distance but never really could get over the hump as the Lancers kept AVC at arm’s distance.
“That play before halftime was very demoralizing. We couldn’t overcome their (12-0) run to open the second half,” AVC’s Evan Scott-Alexander said. “We took a lot of quick shots. Now, we have to come back hard at practice and work hard on the little things that we took for granted in this tournament.
“We definitely had a let down these last two games. We didn’t do the little stuff. We took a couple of bad shots and had some turnovers. Hopefully, these early season losses will help teach us. We can take this loss and build on it.”
Scott-Alexander finished with a team-high 17 points and added four assists. He earned the Nancy Jo Hatfield award for the tournament’s Most Inspirational Player. Assiff finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Gerrod Franklin and Montiano added 13 and 12 points, respectively.
“I’m happy we’re playing hard and not giving up,” Assiff said. “We just have to play hard and smart. We’re playing not to lose, instead of playing to win.”
Every time the Marauders would attempt to make a run, the Lancers matched anything thrown at them. Assiff made a bucket to cut the lead to 57-54 and PCC responded with a bucket with 5:45 left. Assiff made another layup, trimming the lead to 59-56. But the Lancers used a 6-0 run to extend the lead, 65-56.
“In the games that we won, we were very patient on offense; in the games that we lost we were impatient,” Taylor said. “We just lost it late, kind of like we did (against Victor Valley). But our schedule has been helping us. We’ve been playing tough teams. Sometimes you have to take the ‘L’ to get better and I think we’re getting better.”
The Marauders carved into the lead and trailed 67-61 with 2:59 remaining and 69-63 with 1:58, however, they would get no closer.
SATURDAY
Victor Valley College 83, AVC 77
It didn’t seem like the same team that grinded out a victory against Moorpark in the opening round of the annual Gregg Anderson Tournament.
And Antelope Valley College men’s basketball player Lucas Bagsik probably explained it best.
“We played down to their level,” the sophomore guard said. “When we got up, we go complacent, and we let them come back.”
The Marauders squandered a 10-point lead in the second half and Victor Valley College was dominant down the stretch as the Rams shocked AVC, 83-77, Saturday night at Antelope Valley College.
“The last six or eight possessions they pretty much did anything they wanted and got easy layups,” Marauders head coach John Taylor said. “We just weren’t physical enough. We can’t just accept the fact that they were bigger than us; we let them dominate the game late.
“It comes back to us being physically tough. When there’s a tie game with three minutes left and you’re at home, you should win that game.”
The Rams (4-4) led 73-71 with 3:35 left in the game before Joshua Assiff collected a rebound following a missed shot and hit the put back which tied the game 73-73.
Victor Valley, which was dominant inside the paint late in the game, scored another easy bucket, putting it back up by two. A bucket by Bagsik with three minutes remaining tied the score 75-75. However, that momentum was short-lived as the Rams scored easy back-to-back layups by Blake Goodro and Terrin Ross, giving them a 79-75 lead with 2:04 remaining.
“We had them,” said Bagsik, who finished with eight points, five assists and three rebounds. “We just have to stay more disciplined. We must fix a few mistakes, and we’ll be okay. Tonight, we started off slow, just like we did (against Moorpark).”
Goodro gave the Marauders fits the entire night. He had a game-high 33 points, 20 of those coming in the first half, and connected on 7-of-10 from 3-point range. In all, Victor Valley was 10-of-17 from beyond the arc.
“We were just undisciplined tonight,” AVC’s Gerrod Franklin said. “We let (Goodro) have too many points. He had 20 in the first. We made up some things in spurts, but we just couldn’t finish the game.
“Maybe it was an off night for us, but I know we have to come back harder than ever and hopefully we’ll get the happy result. It’s very disappointing because it was a close 50/50 game, but they got the best of us. We just have to live with it and come back harder.”
Assiff led the Marauders with 22 points and added seven rebounds. Franklin finished with a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Evan Scott-Alexander finished with 12 points and seven assists. Kaelin Smith and Josh Montiano each had seven points for AVC.
The Achilles heel that plagued the Marauders was their dismal performance from the free-throw line. AVC could never get into much of a rhythm in the second half or use its full-court press because it missed so many free throws. The Marauders shot 8-of-18 on the night, while the Rams were 15-of-20.
“Our 8-for-18 free-throw shooting killed our momentum,” Taylor said. “But give them credit. This is where we find out who’s who.”
A bucket by Smith trimmed the lead to 79-77, but the Marauders would get no closer. The Rams led 80-77, and AVC had its chances, but costly turnovers and an inability to stop Victor Valley inside the paint late in the game led to its downfall.
Seven-footer Alahagie Drammeh converted the conventional 3-point play to seal the game as that put the Rams up for good.
AVC built a 53-43 lead with 13:50 remaining in the second half following back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers, two by Franklin and one by Montiano. Victor Valley used an 18-8 run to tie the score 61-61 with 8:59 left in the game.
