Four girls volleyball teams from the Antelope Valley qualified for the CIF-Southern Section playoffs when the postseason brackets were released Saturday.
The top four teams in the Golden League qualified, with two hosting first-round matches on Thursday, another playing a first-round match on the road and the fourth playing a wild-card match on the road on Tuesday.
This is the first postseason for girls volleyball since the 2019 season, after the COVID pandemic forced the cancelation of the 2020 season.
Golden League champion Quartz Hill (22-10, 12-1) will play a Division 4 first-round match on Tuesday, when the Royals host Thousand Oaks (10-5), the third-place team from the Marmonte League.
Quartz Hill won its fifth consecutive league title, despite having its 64-match winning streak in league broken on Sept. 14, in five sets to Highland.
The Royals rebounded to win their last seven league matches.
The winner of the Quartz Hill/Thousand Oaks match may have a second-round matchup with the No. 1 seed in Division 4: Chaminade (31-0), the undefeated champion from the Sunshine League. The second-round match will be on Saturday.
Knight (12-9, 11-3), which tied for second place in the Golden League with Lancaster, will play a Division 6 first-round match at South Hills (15-7), the second-place team from the Hacienda League.
South Hills is the No. 4 seed in Division 6.
The Hawks won six of their last eight matches.
Lancaster (16-3-1, 11-3) will host a Division 7 first-round match against the second-place team from the Horizon League, Bishop Conaty-Loretto (16-14).
The Eagles rebounded after losing their second and third matches in league play and went 10-1 in league play the rest of the season.
Highland (12-9, 7-5) will play a Division 7 wild-card match on Tuesday at Duarte (8-15), the third-place team from the Montview League.
The Bulldogs finished fourth in the Golden League but were the only team to defeat Quartz Hill, beating the Royals in five sets on Sept. 14.
The winner of the wild-card match between Duarte and Highland will play a first-round match at Omega League champion Beacon Hill (13-1) on Thursday. Beacon Hill is the No. 7 seed in Division 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.