WALNUT — Four runners from the Antelope Valley qualified for the State Cross Country Finals on Saturday at the CIF-Southern Section Finals at Mt. San Antonio College.
Quartz Hill junior Brianne Smith, Highland senior Cesar Cuevas and junior Matthew Donis and Desert Christian senior Brent Roetcisoender were among the top five individuals, separate from team competitors, in their divisions.
The State Cross Country Finals are on Saturday at Woodward Park in Fresno.
Smith finished sixth in the girls Division 1 finals with a time of 17:39.3, and she placed 15th overall in the girls merged results. Smith was the Golden League champion and finished eighth in her division at the Prelims, second in her heat.
Donis finished 10th in the boys Division 1 finals with a time of 15:07.6 and 18th overall in the boys merged results.
Cuevas was 14th overall in boys Division 1 with a time of 15:15.2 and 16th overall in the boys merged results.
“It feels amazing,” Highland boys coach Ashley Blunt said. “They worked so hard, training all year, especially coming off of COVID. It was a rough year.
“It was everything we hoped for this year. Those boys have a lot of heart.”
Donis and Cuevas had PRs on the Mt. SAC course.
“It was super competitive,” Blunt said of the Division 1 boys race. “The Southern Section Division 1 race is as competitive as you can get. Those two boys ran a really smart race. They had a plan and they stuck to it.”
Cuevas was the Golden League champion and Donis was second. Cuevas was second in his heat in the Prelims and Donis was fifth.
Roetcisoender finished 10th in the boys Division 5 finals with a time of 16:25.2 and 243rd overall in the boys merged results.
Roetcisoender, the Heritage League champion, finished third in his heat at the CIF-Southern Section Prelims.
Paraclete senior Andrew Cosme finished 19th in the boys Division 5 finals with a time of 16:50.9 and 328th overall in the boys merged results.
Paraclete junior Brianna Delgado finished 24th in the girls Division 5 finals with a time of 20:11.2 and 295th overall in the girls merged results.
