The United States’ Gio Reyna chases the ball during an international friendly soccer match against Saudi Arabia on Sept. 27 in Murcia, Spain. Reyna remains sidelined with a calf injury.

 

NEW YORK — Midfielder Gio Reyna remains sidelined with a calf injury, putting off a return to the U.S. national team under Gregg Berhalter when he resumes coaching next week ahead of exhibitions against Uzbekistan and Oman.

Berhalter has not spoken with the 20-year-old midfielder since the Reyna family’s feud with the coach escalated at last year’s World Cup. The fallout led to the U.S. Soccer Federation hiring interim bosses who led the team from January until July.

