Four tennis teams enter playoffs

Four boys tennis teams from the Golden League earned berths into the CIF-Southern Section playoffs, announced Monday.
Lancaster, Quartz Hill, Knight and Highland will take to the courts today and Wednesday.
Lancaster (16-1) was the undefeated Golden League champion for the first time in school history. They also had the top singles player in the league in Gabriel Perey and the top two doubles teams in Aaron Meas and Fabio Iqbal, and Nick Sanchez and Cooper Larson.
The Eagles will play either Paloma Valley (7-7) or Garey (18-5) in a CIF-Southern Section Division 5 First Round game on Wednesday at AVC.
Paloma Valley finished third in the Sunbelt League, while Garey was second in the Mt. Baldy League. The two teams play in a wildcard match today.
Quartz Hill (12-2) will travel to Arrowhead Christian (13-1) for a Division 4 first-round match on Wednesday.
The Royals finished second in the Golden League, losing twice to Lancaster for the first time. Arrowhead Christian won an undefeated Sunkist League championship.
Quartz Hill also had two of the league’s top singles players in Kolbe Adams, who finished second in the Golden League tournament, and Minh Hoang, who was fourth.
Knight and Highland tied for third place in the Golden League, but the Hawks (8-6) defeated the Bulldogs (8-6) twice to earn the No. 3 league seed in the playoffs.
Knight will play at Barstow (13-3) in a Division 5 wildcard game today. Barstow finished second in the Desert Sky League.
Knight had two doubles teams in the top four in the league finals with Elmer Avila and Matthew Martinez, who normally played singles, and Douglas Cardona and Sahildeep Gill.
The winner between Knight and Barstow will play at Downey (9-3) in the first round on Wednesday. Downey finished tied for second in the San Gabriel Valley League.
Highland will also play in a Division 5 wildcard game today, traveling to take on Village Christian (7-5).
Village Christian finished third in the Coastal League.
The winner will play at No. 3-seeded Edgewood (15-2) in the first round on Wednesday. Edgewood won the Montview League championship.
