The top four Golden League boys tennis teams start the CIF-Southern Section playoffs this week after the brackets were announced on Monday.
First-place Quartz Hill and second-place Lancaster host first-round matches on Thursday, while third-place Palmdale and fourth-place Knight will compete in the wild-card round today.
The Falcons travel to Barstow today for CIF-SS Division 5 wild-card match against Barstow, which finished third in the Desert Sky League.
The winner of that match will travel to No. 4-seed Burroughs (Ridgecrest), which won the Mojave River League title.
The Hawks, who boast the top singles player in the league in champion in Adam Velazquez, will play at Westminster in a Division 5 wild-card match today.
Westminster finished third in the Golden West League.
The winner of the match will play at No. 6-seeded Costa Mesa in the first round on Thursday. Costa Mesa finished first in the Orange Coast League.
The Royals, who have two of the league’s top singles players in Connor Cheng and Henry Andrews, will host Villanova Prep in the CIF-SS Division 4 first round on Thursday.
Villanova Prep finished fourth in the Tri-Valley League.
Lancaster, which has the top doubles team in the league in Gabe Perey and Aaron Johnston, will host La Salle on Thursday. The match will be played at Antelope Valley High School.
The second round of the tournament will be held on Saturday.
