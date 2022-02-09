Four boys, six girls basketball teams get set for playoffs this week

Just four boys basketball teams and six girls basketball teams in the Valley earned berths in the CIF-Southern Section playoffs, which were announced on Tuesday.
BOYS
The Knight (17-6) boys basketball team won the Golden League title with an undefeated 14-0 record. The Hawks earned the No. 1 seed in the Division 3AA bracket.
They will play host to Rancho Cucamonga (22-6) in the first round of the playoffs on Friday. Rancho Cucamonga finished third in the Baseline League.
Highland (16-8) finished second to Knight in the Golden League and will play host to Brea Linda (14-13) in the first round of the Division 3A bracket on Friday.
Highland is ranked No. 15 in the bracket. Brea Linda was second in the North Hills League.
Also in Division 3A, Quartz Hill (12-13) will play at Bishop Diego (18-7) on Friday.
The Royals finished tied for third in the Golden League, while Bishop Diego won the Tri-Valley League title.
If the Bulldogs win their game, they would most likely play No. 2-seeded Indian Springs in the second round, while a win for the Royals means a trip to No. 1-seeded La Canada.
Palmdale is the final Valley boys team that earned a playoff berth. The Falcons (11-16) are in Division 4AA and will play at Alhambra (18-5) on Friday.
Palmdale tied with Quartz Hill for third in the Golden League, while Alhambra tied for second in the Almont League.
GIRLS
The first round of the girls basketball playoffs don’t begin until Saturday.
Five Golden League teams — Highland, Lancaster, Knight, Quartz Hill and Eastside — and Lancaster Baptist reached the postseason.
Highland (20-8) won the Golden League title with a 14-0 undefeated record, finally getting to hold on to the championship alone at the top.
The Bulldogs, ranked No. 10 in Division 3A, will play host to Whittier (13-10) in the first round on Saturday. Whittier was third in the Del Rio League.
Lancaster (11-7) finished third in the Golden League. The Eagles will play at Yucca Valley (15-6) in a Division 3AA first-round game on Saturday. Yucca Valley won the Desert Valley League title.
Knight and Quartz Hill are both in Division 4AA.
The Hawks (11-7) finished second to Highland in the Golden League standings. Knight will play at Rosemead (19-9) in the first round on Saturday. Rosemead was second in the Mission Valley League.
Quartz Hill finished fifth in the Golden League standings and earned an at-large bid to the playoffs with a 12-11 record.
The Royals will play at Victor Valley (18-4) in the first round on Saturday. Victor Valley won the Desert Sky League title.
Eastside (12-7) finished fourth in the Golden League and will play at St. Bernard (8-9) in the Division 5AA first round on Saturday. St. Bernard took second in the Santa Fe League.
Lancaster Baptist (10-4) finished tied for second in the Heritage League. The Eagles are ranked No. 3 Division 5A and will host a first-round game against St. Lestonnac (10-7) on Saturday. St. Lestonnac took third in the South Valley League.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.