Predators Ducks Hockey

Associated Press

Ducks defenseman Urho Vaakanainen (center) keeps Predators right wing Nino Niederreiter (right) away from the puck, as goaltender John Gibson blocks a shot during the second period on Friday in Anaheim. Nashville won 6-1.

ANAHEIM — Filip Forsberg had a goal and two assists in his 600th career game, and Colton Sissons added a goal and an assist in the Nashville Predators’ 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.

Yakov Trenin, Thomas Novak, Roman Josi and Nino Niederreiter also scored in the Predators’ third win in 11 games. Juuse Saros made 26 saves as Nashville opened a quick two-game West Coast road trip by snapping a two-game skid.

