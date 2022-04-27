Former Valley athlete Nailor hopes to get NFL call

Jalen Nailor’s football career began in the Antelope Valley.
So, even though his family moved to Las Vegas before his freshman year of high school, Nailor still lists Palmdale as his hometown.
The Michigan State standout is hoping to do his hometown proud this weekend as he awaits to hear his name in the 2022 National Football League Draft, Thursday through Saturday.
“That’s where I pretty much started my football career. I definitely take that with a lot of pride,” said Nailor, who went to Soar Prep before the move to Vegas. “I’m proud to rep the 661. All my guys that I used to play with still reach out to me and stuff. We’re all still cool, so that’s what’s real nice to see that we’re still a little family.”
Nailor said he still keeps in contact with Antelope Valley High grads Tyrese Dedmon (Iowa State) and Morrell Osling III (UCLA), as well as Highland grad Matthew Tago (San Jose State), just to name a few.
Dedmon is also entered in the NFL Draft.
Nailor earned his nickname “Speedy” while playing football for the Lancaster Jets and running track for the Palmdale Bullets.
“A lot of people still do call me that,” Nailor said of the nickname. “It’s crazy to see how long it’s came, since I was 6 years old and now I’m 23 and still got it.”
And for good reason.
Nailor won two football national titles and four state titles with Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. His quarterback was Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who now plays at UCLA
Nailor’s senior year, he decided to go back to his track roots.
“It was actually really fun,” Nailor said. “I didn’t run track my high school career until that year. Me and the guys, we were just like, ‘We don’t have anything to do during the spring, so we’re just going to try out for track.’”
He won four NIAA 4A state titles in 2018 and led the Bishop Gorman boys track and field team to its first team state championship.
He won the 100-meter dash with a high school record 10.70 seconds and the 200-meter dash with another school record time of 21.57.
“That was real fun, real nice accomplishment, for sure,” he said.
Nailor also teamed up with Jordan Lee, JoJuan Claiborne and Kyu Kelly for the title in the 4x100 relay (41.46) and won the 4x200 relay (1:26.22) with Claiborne, Lee and Thompson-Robinson.
Nailor was committed to play football at Arizona State, but abrupt coaching changes made him open his recruitment up.
He settled on Michigan State, which made sure to keep up with the wide receiver despite his commitment elsewhere.
Despite injuries setting him back almost every season, Nailor was pleased with his college career.
He finished his Spartan career with 86 receptions for 1,454 yards and 12 touchdowns, in 28 career games. Michigan State was 20-8 in those games, including a 9-0 mark in 2021. Nailor led the Big Ten in yards per catch (19.8 avg.) in 2020 and was second (18.8) in 2021.
Now, Nailor feels ready to move on to the next level and he credits that growth to MSU wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins, who came to the team from in February 2020.
“He changed my game tremendously when he first got there in 2020, the COVID year, so we had a lot of time to work together,” Nailor said. “He was just pushing me every day, every practice. He always had a goal or two for me to work on each practice.
“I’m just real thankful to him, because he pushed me a lot and made me get to that next level to where I am now, to where I’m confident within myself more than I was before. Just being able to make plays, just to be healthy.”
Making those goals for himself is something Nailor will continue to practice at the next level.
“I’ll definitely continue to do that, just going into practice and finding something to work on that I could have done better the practice before or, going into that day, what I feel like working on,” he said.
Nailor went competed well at the NFL Scouting Combine on March 3 in Indianapolis. He ran a 4.5 40-yard dash, posted a 38 vertical jump, 128 broad jump, 7.03 3-cone drill and 4.28 20-yard shuttle.
“It went really well,” Nailor said. “We just did bench and then routes. Felt good with my routes and stuff. Felt real fluid and smooth. I did pretty good on bench — I hit 14 reps. So, I had a pretty good pro day.”
Nailor plans to spend the final three days of this week at home with his family, hoping to hear from any NFL team — though somewhere warm, he said, would be ideal.
“It’s amazing,” Nailor said. “I’m just blessed to be in this opportunity. I have no words for it, honestly. It’s just a once-in-a-lifetime experience and I’m just trying to make the most of it.”
He just wants teams to know that he’s ready to work hard for the opportunity.
“I’m just a guy that’s coming in to compete and try to earn a spot to play, show the coaches and players that I’m trustworthy enough to do it and make an impact on the team,” Nailor said.
No matter what happens, he has the loving support of his family, including father Jamar Nailor and mother Farrah Shelton.
“They’re definitely proud of me and super excited,” Jalen Nailor said. “They tell me that all the time that they’re proud of me. As much as I’ve done and as far as I’ve come, they’re just so proud of me.
“They just love to see me doing what I love to do. That’s what makes them happy.”
