Former USC football player Reggie Bush (left) with his attorneys, Levi McCathern (middle) and Ben Crump (right), speak at a news conference announcing a defamation lawsuit against the NCAA at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Wednesday, in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES — Former Southern California running back Reggie Bush plans to file a defamation lawsuit against the NCAA over a statement made by college sports’ governing body about the reasoning for its decision not to restore the Heisman Trophy winner’s records.

Bush and his attorneys at McCathern PLLC announced the lawsuit Wednesday in the rented President’s Suite atop the Coliseum, the Trojans’ home for the past 100 years. The Peristyle end of the venerable stadium features large banners honoring all of USC’s eight Heisman winners except current quarterback Caleb Williams and Bush, who is hoping to clear up his current murky status in college football history.

