Soccer WWCup US Honoring Katie

Associated Press

Stanford goalkeeper Katie Meyer (19) acknowledges the crowd after the team’s 4-1 win over UCLA in a semifinal of the NCAA Division I women’s soccer tournament on Dec. 6, 2019 in San Jose.

 

 Ray Chavez

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Sophia Smith pretended to zip her lips closed as she celebrated her second goal against Vietnam during the United States’ opening match at the Women’s World Cup. It was a tribute to former Stanford teammate Katie Meyer, who died by suicide last year.

Smith and teammate Naomi Girma decided on the tribute for Meyer, the goalkeeper star of Stanford’s 2019 NCAA championship. She stopped two penalty shots in the title game. An ebullient California girl known for her animated celebrations, Meyer made the gesture after her first penalty save as a way to silence anyone who doubted Stanford.

