Hamels Comeback Baseball

Associated Press

Former Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Cole Hamels takes questions from the media on July 31, 2015, in Philadelphia. The former Phillies ace and 2008 World Series MVP is eyeing a comeback in 2023.

 

 Chris Szagola

PHILADELPHIA — Former Philadelphia Phillies ace and 2008 World Series MVP Cole Hamels is plotting a comeback for 2023.

Hamels, who turns 39 this month, hasn’t pitched since he made one start for the Atlanta Braves in 2020. The left-hander signed late in the 2021 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers but never pitched because of arm issues.

